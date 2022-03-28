Innit Unveils Joint Solutions With Google Cloud for Health and Wellness

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innit, an innovator in personalized food technology, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, launching joint health and wellness solutions to support healthy eating for a range of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and heart disease. The solutions enable grocery retailers, pharmacies, health providers, and employers to deliver personalized nutrition services that provide step-by-step guidance to match the right foods to people across the entire meal journey.

Diet-related disease has become a worldwide challenge, and few solutions have emerged to provide actionable assistance for everyday healthy eating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that 6 out of 10 Americans suffer from a chronic disease, and 4 of those 10 suffer from two or more, including diabetes, Alzheimer's, stroke, heart disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease and chronic lung disease. By way of example, total costs for type 2 diabetes mellitus in the US exceed $327 billion.*

"As consumers seek out more ways to better manage their health and wellness, organizations have a unique opportunity to support consumer needs with personalized care experiences," said Paul Tepfenhart, Director, Global Grocery Solutions, Google Cloud. "We're thrilled to have Innit's solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace and help customers across the grocery, pharmaceutical, and healthcare space deliver actionable, personalized experiences to consumers - whether that be in-store, online, or at home."

In collaboration with Google Cloud, the Innit solution is already enabling grocery retailers to deliver advanced personalized shopping experiences, helping shoppers easily find the right food products and meals that match their lifestyles, diets, allergies, and preferences. The health and wellness solutions take this support to the next level, providing personalized nutrition and daily engagement for consumers who are struggling to match their diets to a range of health concerns and conditions.

Innit has developed personalized nutrition solutions, including tailored solutions for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, assisting millions of consumers worldwide. Working with a scientific and medical committee including top experts in the U.S. and Europe, Innit has developed algorithms that can score and compare millions of food products to the unique needs of each individual, reflecting diets and health concerns, allergens and sensitivities, nutrients to add or avoid, and a range of lifestyle preferences. The assistance starts with understanding the consumer's needs, continues with personalized meal planning and recommendations during the shopping process, and extends into the home to help with preparation and cooking. Meals and recipes tailored to specific health needs can be matched to user preferences, and shoppers can buy all required ingredients with a single click.

"We are passionate about providing actionable assistance to help people eat and live healthier, enabling everyday adjustments that can help manage and lead to the prevention of diet-related diseases," said Kevin Brown, CEO, and co-founder of Innit. "Consumers deserve technology that can help them improve their wellness, without trading off convenience or enjoyment."

Solutions are available immediately via the Google Cloud Marketplace. Please contact sales@innit.com for additional information.

Innit is a leading innovator in personalized food technology, spanning the entire food journey. The Innit platform has been deployed in North America, Europe, and Asia with top retailers, brands, appliance manufacturers, and technology partners.

