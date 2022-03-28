Amid a Steady Rise in Unauthorized Coupon Code Usage, clean.io Offers a Solution to Protect Online Retailers From the Costly Threat

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- clean.io, a leading digital engagement security platform, is helping protect the user experience for retailers and online shoppers by empowering brands to take ownership of their digital engagements and protect both their user experience and bottom line.

Every consumer loves a loyalty discount from their favorite online retailer, and for merchants, these discounts play an important role in the overarching strategy for enhancing customer lifetime value. However, unauthorized promo code injections are a different matter altogether. Popular browser extensions, like Honey & CapitalOne Shopping, scrape the internet, your website, affiliate programs, social media, digital, and email campaigns for private promotional codes to inject at the proverbial "last mile" of the customer's buying journey. Consumers who reach this point in the sales process are already prepared to make a purchase. When unauthorized browser injections introduce coupons at this stage of the journey, they decrease the average order value, resulting in a loss of revenue for the merchant.

This scenario presents significant risks for online retailers and the e-commerce ecosystem as a whole, calling into question the legitimacy of pricing models and margins, and creating an inaccurate representation of true market demand or what the average customer is willing to pay. Additional risks include:

Auto-injected coupons can encourage one-time buyers or price-driven bargain hunters, impacting their long-term value to the retailer.

Reduced completion rates due to discount boxes that incentivize abandonment and encourage deal hunting.

Excessive discounts and deals can cheapen a brand's reputation.

A decreased AOV for every order successfully auto-injected with a coupon.

"The injection of unauthorized coupon codes and hijacking affiliate conversions is not only a detriment to a retailer's bottom line, but it also impacts the user experience," said clean.io CEO Geoff Stupay. "Installing cleanCART ensures merchants are fully protected from this type of nefarious behavior and coupon abuse."

It is estimated that one in three U.S. shoppers utilize coupon browser extensions, with user adoption increasing month-over-month. Between 2017 and 2022, it is expected that digital coupon redemption will grow over $40 billion with over 50 percent growth by 2025.

What does "protected by cleanCART" mean for store owners?

cleanCART Merchants recover an average of $18 per order where protection is active

Approx. nine discount code injections are attempted per order

Cart completion rates are 10-15% higher on orders with cleanCART blocking implemented

clean.io provides digital engagement security that protects brands from third parties looking to exploit vulnerabilities in code, third-party plugins, browser extensions and other unforeseen opportunities to hijack the user experience. For more information on how clean's suite of digital engagement security solutions can protect the online user experience, brands, and their revenues, visit www.clean.io.

About clean.io

Founded in 2017, clean.io is a digital engagement security platform that provides businesses with the tools they need to protect their user experiences and brands by controlling the third-party code that executes on their websites. From helping some of the world's largest online publishers to prevent malvertising, to giving e-commerce merchants the ability to block the injection of unwanted discount codes at checkout, clean.io's mission is to ensure that brands truly own and control their most valuable digital assets - their websites. Visit clean.io at www.clean.io.

