Nuvei Hosts Inaugural Capital Markets Day

MONTREAL, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today is hosting its inaugural Capital Markets Day in New York.

During the event, the management team will provide an in-depth look and update on the Company’s business, technology and products, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives, with time for questions.

Presentations are scheduled to begin at 10:00 am Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Registration is required to attend the event in-person and is limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Capital Markets Day presentation is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website and an online recording of the event will be available afterwards at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

Nuvei today also reaffirmed its financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2022 as well as its medium- and long-term growth targets, disclosed on March 8, 2022.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Nuvei's outlook on Total volume, Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending March 31, 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2022 as well as medium and long-term targets on Total volume, Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate, expectations regarding industry trends and the size and growth rates of addressable markets, our business plans and growth strategies, addressable market opportunity for our solutions, expectations regarding growth and cross-selling opportunities and intention to capture an increasing share of addressable markets, the costs and success of our sales and marketing efforts, intentions to expand existing relationships, further penetrate verticals, enter new geographical markets, expand into and further increase penetration of international markets, intentions to selectively pursue and successfully integrate acquisitions, and expected acquisition outcomes and benefits, future investments in our business and anticipated capital expenditures, our intention to continuously innovate, differentiate and enhance our platform and solutions, expected pace of ongoing legislation of regulated activities and industries, our competitive strengths and competitive position in our industry, expectations regarding our revenue, revenue mix and the revenue generation potential of our solutions, expectations regarding our margins and future profitability, our financial outlook and guidance as well as medium and long-term targets in various financial metrics, and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is forward-looking information.

In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Any financial outlook and targets, as the case may be, may also constitute “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in greater detail under “Risk Factors” of the Company’s annual information form (the “AIF”) such as: risks relating to our business and industry, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting global economic uncertainty and measures taken in response to the pandemic; the rapid developments and change in our industry; intense competition both within our industry and from other payments methods; challenges implementing our growth strategy; challenges to expand our product portfolio and market reach; challenges in expanding into new geographic regions internationally and continuing our growth within our markets; challenges in retaining existing clients, increasing sales to existing clients and attracting new clients; managing our growth effectively; difficulty to maintain the same rate of revenue growth as our business matures and to evaluate our future prospects; history of net losses and additional significant investments in our business; our level of indebtedness; risks associated with past and future acquisitions; challenges related to a significant number of our merchants being small-and-medium sized businesses (“SMBs”); concentration of our revenue from payment services; compliance with the requirements of payment networks; challenges related to the reimbursement of chargebacks from our merchants; our bank accounts being located in multiple territories and relying on banking partners to maintain those accounts; the impact of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union; decline in the use of electronic payment methods; changes in foreign currency exchange rates affecting results of operations; deterioration in the quality of the products and services offered; loss of key personnel or difficulties hiring qualified personnel; impairment of a significant portion of intangible assets and goodwill; increasing fees from payment networks; challenges related to general economic and geopolitical conditions, business cycles and credit risks of our clients; reliance on third-party partners to sell some of our products and services; misappropriation of end-user transaction funds by our employees; frauds by merchants, their customers or others; coverage of our insurance policies; the degree of effectiveness of our risk management policies and procedures in mitigating our risk exposure; the integration of a variety of operating systems, software, hardware, web browsers and networks in our services; the costs and effects of pending and future litigation; various claims such as wrongful hiring of an employee from a competitor, wrongful use of confidential information of third parties by our employees, consultants or independent contractors or wrongful use of trade secrets by our employees of their former employers; challenges to secure financing on favorable terms or at all; challenges from seasonal fluctuations on our operating results; risks associated with less than full control rights of some of our subsidiaries; changes in accounting standards; estimates and assumptions in the application of accounting policies; occurrence of a natural disaster, a widespread health epidemic or pandemic or other events; impacts of climate change; challenges related to our holding company structure, as well as risks relating to intellectual property and technology, risks relating to regulatory and legal proceedings and risks relating to our Subordinate Voting Shares.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the competitive environment within our industry, including the following assumptions: (a) Nuvei's results of operations and ability to achieve suitable margins will continue in line with management’s expectations, (b) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, without any material adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its or its merchants’ business, financial condition, financial performance, liquidity nor any significant reduction in demand for its products and services, (c) losses owing to business failures of merchants and customers will remain in line with anticipated levels, (d) the Company’s ability to capture an increasing share of addressable markets by continuing to retain and grow existing customer relationships in high growth verticals while adding new customers adopting our technology processing transactions in existing and new geographies at or above historical levels, (e) Nuvei’s continued ability to maintain its competitiveness relative to competitors’ products or services, including as to changes in terms, conditions and pricing, (f) Nuvei’s continued ability to manage its growth effectively, (g) the Company will continue to attract and retain key talent and personnel required to achieve its plans and strategies, including sales, marketing, support and product and technology operations, in each case both domestically and internationally, (h) the Company’s ability to successfully identify, complete, integrate and realize the expected benefits of, acquisitions and manage the associated risks, (i) absence of material changes in economic conditions in our core markets, geographies and verticals, (j) the size and growth rates of our addressable markets and verticals, including that the industries in which Nuvei operates will continue to grow consistent with management’s expectations, (k) the accuracy of our assumptions as to currency exchange rates and interest rates, including inflation, and volatility in financial markets, (l) the absence of adverse changes in legislative or regulatory matters, (m) the absence of adverse changes in current tax laws, (n) projected operating and capital expenditure requirements, and (o) the COVID-19 pandemic, including any variants, having durably subsided with broad immunity achieved in our core markets, geographies and verticals, including the elimination of social distancing measures and other restrictions generally in such markets. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking information does not give effect to the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions, divestitures or business combinations that may be announced or closed after the date hereof. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

