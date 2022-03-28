Bexplus Launches a Crypto Trading Platform with 100x Leverage & 100% Deposit Bonus

Hong Kong, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexplus, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform launches 100x leverage and 100% deposit benefits for its users.







With global hot money pouring into the stock market, the crypto market also ushered in a carnival. The fact that a variety of investors crowded into the cryptocurrency market makes the industry mixed. In such a case, for every investor how to obtain the greatest benefits in the market at a faster speed is the most important thing. If someone is looking for a client-centric trading platform with high leverage and high bonuses, Bexplus is probably the best choice for them.

Founded in 2017, Bexplus is a reputable crypto futures trading platform that is currently used by more than one million people worldwide for futures trading in various currencies such as BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, XRP. It is a safe platform accredited by MSB (Money Services Business).

The 100x Leverage

The 100x leverage offered by the Bexplus exchange allows users to open 100 positions with a margin of 1 and trade the market with 100 positions. In short, with 100x leverage provided by Bexplus, trading profit can be 100 times more than the profit brought by the original investment. For example, let say user opens a long contract with 1 BTC when the price is $41,000, if the price rises to $42,000, their profit would be (42,000- 41,000) * 1 BTC * 100x = $100,000 = 2.38 BTC, making the ROI of 238%.

At the same time, it should be kept in mind that blessings and misfortunes are interdependent. Risk control in investing is also significant.

100% Deposit Bonus

In addition to 100x leverage, Bexplus' 100% deposit bonus campaign also helps low-stake investors earn high profits quickly. If user tops up 1 BTC, there will be 2 BTC on their account and they can trade with the 2 BTC to make a bigger profit. Users can also withdraw the profits earned with the bonus. Attention! Up to 10 BTC bonuses can be obtained.

BTC Wallet: up to 21% Annualized Interest

If someone is vacillating between going long or going short in a rapidly changing market, Bexplus also offers a safe way to earn money – a BTC wallet that offers 21% annual interest. (Almost the highest interest rate in the industry ). And compared with the minimum BTC deposit requirement of 1 BTC for some currency trading platforms, Bexplus's minimum 0.05 BTC deposit requirement is more in the position of investors. The immediacy of transfers between trading accounts and wallets also protects stable transactions.





Why it is called a Customer-centric Trading Platform?

A demo account with 10 BTC

The platform has set up a demo account with 10 BTC to help investors better grasp the laws of market fluctuations, they can know the floating profit and loss in the account, set the investment ratio, grasp the market laws as soon as possible, and explore their way to make money!

Copy trading

Bexplus' unique copy trading gives every investor who has just entered the market the opportunity to become a veteran. It allows users to copy investment orders from experienced people, as well as to customize the proportion of their order copy, set take profit and stop loss, or terminate the copied order at any time. Cooking with gas is indispensable to learning, Bexplus offers everyone the opportunity.

Other Superiorities about Bexplus

NO KYC. Bexplus uses an email verification code to register & log in, to maximize privacy and account security. Bexplus is available for Android and IOS devices and can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store. After registration, each user can have a personal account manager to provide crypto trading strategies.

There might be a certain understanding of Bexplus now. Bexplus provides everything traders need, and it opens its doors for all customers who want to make a profit.

To know more about Bexplus visit www.bexplus.com



