Cerberus Sentinel Elects Ashley Devoto to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (Nasdaq: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces that Ashley Devoto has been elected to its board of directors. Devoto is the chief information security officer (CISO) for Cerberus Sentinel, where she is responsible for guiding the company's global cybersecurity strategy and leading all cybersecurity operations. Concurrently, Sandra Douglass Morgan moves to Cerberus Sentinel's Advisory Board from the board of directors.

Prior to joining the company this month, Devoto served as CISO for Booz Allen Hamilton, a U.S.-based government contractor, where she was responsible for cybersecurity strategy and led the transformation of cybersecurity organization to defend against today’s threats.

She also served in the U.S Air Force as a cyberspace operations officer and has leveraged her military experience in both operations and strategy in her role as a client delivery executive to develop and deploy robust military-grade cybersecurity and risk management solutions to protect Fortune 500 organizations. She continues to serve her country in a Reserve capacity in her current assignment at the Pentagon, where she supports strategic cyber force development initiatives.

Morgan is an attorney with Covington & Burling, based in Washington, D.C. She works across multiple practice areas, including gaming, sports and technology, as well as the firm’s regulatory, data privacy and cybersecurity practice, litigation and investigations and white-collar defense.

Previously, she served on Cerberus Sentinel's Board of Directors. Morgan is the immediate past chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and previously served on the Nevada Gaming Commission. She has served as director of external affairs for AT&T Services, Inc., city attorney for the City of North Las Vegas, and litigation attorney for an international gaming company. Morgan currently serves on the board of directors at Allegiant Travel Company, Caesars Entertainment, and Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

As part of Cerberus Sentinel's Advisory Board, which serves as strategic advisors to the compliance and cybersecurity company's leadership, Morgan joins a prestigious team of industry executives, including: Tom Jackiewicz, problem solver, Microsoft; Barbara Wisniewski, partner, RosePaul Investments; Bryan Reyhani, founder, Woodgates Group; Kamal Masud, managing director, corporate development, The Jim Pattison Group; Alarik Edsel Rios, CIO, Acclara Solutions; Ronald Pollack, financial advisor; and Damian Chung, business information security officer (BISO), Netskope.

“Ashley is an exceptional addition to our board of directors,” said David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel. “She brings a deep technical perspective as a cybersecurity leader with more than 17 years of experience. We are fortunate to have board members that are distinguished leaders from the military, compliance, healthcare, and business worlds. As our CISO, Ashley will represent all of our stockholders to help shape the future of our organization.”

Devoto joins a board that includes Ret. General Robert Oaks, Scott Holbrook, Andy McCain, Kiki VanDeWeghe, and David Jemmett.

"In joining the Cerberus Sentinel board, I look to leverage my experience in cybersecurity working with both public and private sector organizations and to share my voice on behalf of our customers in order to help protect their most critical assets," said Devoto. "Our unique vision is to think strategically and collaboratively with organizations to devise the best approach to thwart increasingly sophisticated cyber threats when they happen. It is an honor to be a part of a values-led company that is innovating how we execute the cybersecurity mission and how we weave cybersecurity into the success culture."

"We also have been privileged to have Sandra serve on our board of directors for over a year," said Jemmett. "Her keen intellect and understanding of cybersecurity issues and requirements have brought added depth to helping guide Cerberus Sentinel. We are pleased to have her bring those insights to our advisory board as she moves into this new capacity."

"In my time on Cerberus Sentinel's Board of Directors, I have witnessed the transformation and exceptional growth of the company into a cybersecurity powerhouse that serves the needs of clients today against the rise in worldwide cyber threats," said Morgan. "As I join the company's advisory board, I'm confident that the collective expertise and resources can further its unique cybersecurity offerings as trusted advisors and strategic innovators."

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect its clients against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Ms. Devoto will represent all of our stockholders to help shape the future of the organization; Ms. Devoto’s plan to leverage her experience in cybersecurity working with both public and private sector organizations and to share her voice on behalf of our customers in order to help protect their most critical assets; our vision to think strategically and collaboratively with organizations to devise the best approach to thwart increasingly sophisticated cyber threats when they happen; our belief that we are a values-led company that is innovating how we execute the cybersecurity mission and how we weave cybersecurity into the success culture; our belief that the company has grown into a cybersecurity powerhouse that serves the needs of clients today against the rise in worldwide cyber threats; and Ms. Morgan’s belief, as she joins the company’s advisory board, that the collective expertise and resources can further the company’s unique cybersecurity offerings as trusted advisors and strategic innovators. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future,” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-261645), as amended, and any related prospectus. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Neil Stinchcombe, CMO

Cerberus Sentinel

480-500-7294

Neil.Stinchcombe@cerberussentinel.com

Public Relations:

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com