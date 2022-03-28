Jeannine Chiappini Joins Borislow Insurance & Captivated Health as Director of Captivated Health Client Services

METHUEN, Mass., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeannine Chiappini will be joining the Captivated Health Team and will be responsible for directing Captivated Health’s Client Services. Jeannine brings deep experience to the role, with an emphasis on leading through influencing and thinking strategically.



Firm Principals Jennifer A. Borislow and Mark S. Gaunya remarked, “We are excited about adding someone with Jeannine’s breadth and depth of experience to our team. Her knowledge of building and scaling high growth teams, creating lasting relationships, establishing and implementing best practices, and validating, recommending, and implementing first-class benefits strategies will enhance the dedicated Captivated Health team’s high standards of client service.”

Jeannine’s career spans consulting and leadership roles at local and national consulting firms, directing strategy at Virgin Pulse, and working as a benefits manager at a Boston-based startup. She is a licensed insurance broker with a degree in Human Resources from Lasell University.

Borislow Insurance and its growing community of like-minded employers in Captivated Health provide clients across the country with customized employee benefits solutions. Our firm is among the fastest growing and most respected of its kind, predicated on more than 40 years of an unwavering commitment to client service. Our team of experts provide insights and services on a full range of health & welfare subjects including: group benefits; risk management; healthcare cost and transparency solutions; compliance; technology; communication tools; HR consulting; healthcare reform; personal financial wellbeing, and much more.

