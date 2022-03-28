Global Workplace Stress Management Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Stress Assessment, Yoga and Meditation, Resilience Training, Progress Tracking Metrics

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Stress Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global workplace stress management market reached a value of US$ 9.26 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 15.19 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.20% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Workplace stress refers to the adverse physical and emotional response generated due to prolonged conflicts between the employee and job requirements. It is usually developed by excessive occupational pressure and a low level of individual control over the tasks and performance.

Workplace stress management involves the delivery of various tools and services that aid in minimizing and dealing with the stressors. Organizations conduct stress assessment tests, counseling sessions, resiliency trainings and progress tracking programs and offer services of psychologists, personal fitness trainers and meditation specialists. These programs aid in enhancing overall efficiency, minimizing the loss of productivity and fostering physical and mental wellbeing among the employees.



Workplace Stress Management Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of various mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety and chronic fatigue, among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness regarding employee wellbeing is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Organizations are widely adopting systematic approaches for identifying and assessing situations and triggers that can cause stress in the employees. Workplace stress management programs also aid in improving the attendance levels, management styles and internal communications.

In line with this, the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has further enhanced the requirement for effective workplace stress management solutions to address the psychological challenges experienced by the employees working from home. The pandemic has also led to significant financial and personal loss, which has severely impacted the mental health of the individuals.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of digital and online self-assessment tests is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rising health consciousness among the masses, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote occupational safety and health (OSH) are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Asset Health Inc.

Cascade Centers Inc.

Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

ComPsych Corporation

CuraLinc Healthcare

CVS Health Corporation

Fitbit LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Headspace Inc.

Marino Wellness LLC

Sol Wellness LLC

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Service:

Stress Assessment

Yoga and Meditation

Resilience Training

Progress Tracking Metrics

Others

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Individual Counselors

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Others

Breakup by Activity:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by End User:

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

