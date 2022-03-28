Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, to Receive Honorary Degree from Husson University

BANGOR, MAINE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University will hold its 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, starting at 10:30 a.m. During the ceremony, Husson University will pay special tribute to Saundra Pelletier, the chief executive officer (CEO), president, and executive director of Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) of San Diego, California.

“Saundra is a role model, who continues to exemplify Husson values in her successful career,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. “Originally from Caribou, Maine and now living on the West Coast, she’s an outspoken champion for reliable and sustainable healthcare access for women and girls. Saundra has set a new standard for our graduates who can look to her as a source of successful inspiration. From her humble beginnings, Saundra continues to achieve success through hard work and persistence. Her record of developing and delivering innovative women’s reproductive health products makes her accomplishments more than deserving of this honor.”

Assisting with the hooding of the honorary degree recipient will be John Rohman, chair of the Husson University Board of Trustees. “Bestowing an honorary degree on Saundra is certainly fitting. It’s the highest honor Husson University can bestow,” said Rohman. “In addition to serving on the University’s Board of Trustees from 2013 - 2016, she has endowed a scholarship for deserving female students from Aroostook County, where she grew up. She’s also the author of Saddle Up Your Own White Horse, a motivational book designed to help women. Saundra is clearly an unforgettable force of energy who blends substance and excitement with straight talk and refreshing opinions.”

Pelletier attended and graduated from Caribou High School. After graduating, she attended the New England School of Communications. She later attended Husson College and earned her degree in business.

“Husson provided the nurturing and safe environment that allowed me to test different ideas and thoughts,” Pelletier said. “Husson faculty offered the right mixture of mind-expanding education and perspectives with the encouragement to use those learnings to better myself and topple the boundaries I’ve encountered since graduating. I look forward to returning to my alma mater to meet the graduates and celebrate their achievements with them, as another class of Eagles goes out to better our world.”

Pelletier is a single mother, daughter, breast cancer conqueror, CEO, and true trailblazer. As one of the most dynamic women in today’s biotech industry, she leads Evofem Biosciences, a company revolutionizing women’s healthcare with game-changing products meeting the unmet needs of women. Under her leadership, Evofem launched Phexxi, the first and only FDA-approved, non-hormonal, on-demand birth control, and she is spearheading the development of innovative science to prevent the most common sexually transmitted infections diagnosed in the United States.

Her leadership is responsible for the company’s rapid growth and evolution, including Evofem’s transition to the public market in January 2018, and multiple equity financing rounds that have raised more than $500 million.

Previously, Pelletier founded WCG Cares, a global non-profit that created sustainable supply chains and delivered women’s reproductive health products in more than 100 countries. Saundra is a director at TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and she is also a director at The Center for Community Solutions, a non-profit organization focused on ending domestic violence.

Ms. Pelletier was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in July 2018 and continued running Evofem while undergoing multiple surgeries and intensive chemotherapy. In addition to her roles as CEO and single mother of a 14-year-old son, she is also active in her community through such organizations as Padres Pedal the Cause.

Pelletier will receive her honorary degree as part of Husson University’s 123rd Annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Cross Insurance Center. The Cross Insurance Center is located at 515 Main Street in Bangor, Maine.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

Attachments