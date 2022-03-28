TODAY - Leading Shipping Companies Discussing Key Industry Topics At Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum

2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 16th Annual International Shipping Forum as a digital event on Monday & Tuesday, March 28-29, 2022 from 8:30am – 3:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE.
Registration is complimentary.
The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.
Keynote Speaker – Mr. Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group
1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to meetings@capitallink.com
Registration is complimentary.
https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/
Besides sector panels (Dry Bulk, Containers, Crude Oil Tankers, Product Tankers, LNG, LPG), the forum will address other critical industry topics including those below.
SHIP FINANCE – THE SHIPOWNERS’ PERSPECTIVE
DAY ONE – Monday, March 28, 2022 – 2.05 pm – 2.50 pm
This panel, comprised of Chief Financial Officers of shipping companies will debate how shipping companies approach, evaluate and utilize the various finance and capital raising options available to them by finance and capital providers around the globe.
Moderator:
Mr. Jasel Chauhan, Partner, Head of International Finance - Hill Dickinson International
Panelists:
- Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young, CFO - Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG)
- Mr. Apostolos Zafolias, CFO – Genco Shipping & Trading
- Mr. Stavros Gyftakis, CFO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP)
- Mr. James Doyle, Head of corporate Development & IR – Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) & ENETI (NYSE: NETI)
- Mr. Simos Spyrou, Co-CFO – Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
GLOBAL ECONOMY & SHIPPING: A SYMBIOTIC RELATIONSHIP – FACING NEW GEOPOLITICAL CHALLENGES
Day Two: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 9:05 am – 9:50 am
Moderator:
Mr. John Benson, Partner – Watson Farley Williams
Panelists:
- Mr. Mark O’Neil, President – Columbia Shipmanagement; President – InterManager
- Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO – Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ: EGLE)
- Mr. Ted Petrone, Vice Chairman - Navios Corporation
- Mr. Marco Fiori, CEO – Premuda SpA
- Mr. Mark Darley, Marine & Offshore Director - Lloyds Register
COMPANY STRATEGY & CAPITAL ALLOCATION
Day Two – Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 11.20 am – 12.30 pm
MODERATOR:
Mr. Edward S. Horton, Partner, Co-Head of Capital Markets Group – Seward & Kissel LLP
PANELISTS
- Ms. Christa Volpicelli, Managing Director & Head of Maritime Investment Banking – Citi
- Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)
- Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)
- Mr. George Achniotis, Director & Executive VP-Business Development – Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE: NMM)
- Mr. Hamish Norton, President – Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)
SANCTIONS 2022 – NAVIGATING THROUGH GEOPOLITICAL TURMOIL
Day One – Monday, March 28, 2022 – 12:25 pm – 1:10 pm
Moderator:
Mr. John Keough, Partner – Clyde & Co
Panelists:
- Mr. Matt Edwards, Director - Office of Russia, Ukraine & Eurasia, Global Markets-U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce
- Ms. Jennifer Chalmers, Maritime Sanctions Advisor - U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Security & Nonproliferation, Office of Counterproliferation Initiatives
- Mr. Dallas Woodrum, Section Chief - Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Enforcement Division, Department of the Treasury
ADDRESSING THE IMPACT OF THE UKRAINIAN CRISIS ON CREWING & SHIPPING – EXACERBATING THE GLOBAL CREWING SHORTAGE
Russia and the Ukraine contribute a major portion of seafarers to global crewing. The current crisis, which comes on top of the Covid 19 issues, exacerbates the challenges that crewing and shipping face.
- Mr. Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO – Elvictor Group (ELVG)
AGENDA TOPICS – TWO DAYS
KEYNOTE ADDRESS - LEADERS OF CHANGE – Leading The Maritime Sector Into The Future
- Mr. Andreas Sohmen Pao, Chairman of BW Group
SPOTLIGHT ON DANAOS CORPORATION
- 1x1 Discussion with Dr. John Coustas, CEO - Danaos Corporation
MARKETS & INDUSTRY
- US Equity Market Update & Current Geopolitical Landscape
- Shipping & The Environment - Pathways To A Low Carbon Future
- Ship Finance – The Financier’s Perspective
- Sanctions 2022 – Navigating Through Geopolitical Turmoil
- Ship Finance – The Shipowners’ Perspective
- Addressing The Impact of The Ukrainian Crisis On Crewing & Shipping – Exacerbating The Global Crewing Shortage
- Global Economy & Shipping: A Symbiotic Relationship – Facing New Geopolitical Challenges
- Company Strategy & Capital Allocation
- Optimizing ESG & Sustainability Reporting – Meeting Regulatory & Market Benchmarks
- Capital Markets & Shipping
- Analyst Panel
SHIPPING SECTORS - TRENDS & OUTLOOK
- Dry Bulk
- Container
- Crude Oil Tanker
- Product Tanker
- LNG
- LPG
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
Traditionally the event is held at The Metropolitan Club and welcomes global industry leaders and top-level delegates. The digital format of the event allows for an even larger speaker and delegate roster and caliber.
Forum highlights:
- Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format
- Latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more can be viewed on demand or saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience
- Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors
- Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors
- Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls
TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.
SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Citi
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL
GLOBAL SPONSORS: DNB • EY • Hill Dickinson • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel LLP • Watson Farley & Williams
SPONSORS: CIT • Clarksons Platou Securities • Clyde & Co • Jefferies • Lloyd’s Register • Marsoft • Maxim • Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd • Stifel • Vedder Price
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Atlas Corp. • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Elvictor Group • Eneti • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flex LNG • Flott & Co. • GENCO Shipping and Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navigator Holdings Corp. • Navios Maritime Partners • Premuda SpA • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • TORM
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: Watson Farley Williams
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • WLPGA
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • All About Shipping UK • Athens – Macedonian News Agency • Baird Maritime • Elnavi • Marine Circle • Maritime Executive • Nafsgreen • Naftika Chronika • Ship Management International • Xinde Marine News
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.