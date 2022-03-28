New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crash Barrier Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248251/?utm_source=GNW

, Tata Steel Limited, Tata Steel Limited, NV Bekaert SA , Barrier1 Systems, Bekaert SA, Delta Scientific Corporation, FutureNet Group, Automatic Systems SA, FutureNet Group Inc., and A-Safe Ltd.



The global crash barriers systems market is expected to grow from $5.64 billion in 2021 to $5.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.28%.



The crash barrier systems market consists of sales of crash barrier systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include crash barriers such as portable, fixed, rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible crash barriers.The crash barrier is a strong protective barrier that is erected around a racetrack or in the middle of a dual-lane highway in order to reduce the likelihood of severe accidents.



These are required for roadway development, such as roads, highways, and bridges, to limit the incidence of road disasters. A barrier system is a system that has been designed and implemented to perform one or more barrier functions and these are constructed to avoid accidents.



The main types of crash barrier systems are portable, and fixed.The portable crash barrier systems are used as a strong protective barrier that is used to reduce the likelihood of severe accidents and are the set of barricades that help in directing pedestrian traffic and block access to hazardous areas at various warehouses, worksites, facilities, or events.



The various technologies used in crash barrier systems are rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible. The applications of crash barrier systems are median barriers, roadside barriers, work-zone barriers, and bridge barriers.



Europe was the largest region in the Crash barriers market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing government investments in infrastructure development are expected to propel the growth of the crash barriers systems market.The increase in the government investments in infrastructure development has boosted the demand for effective crowd control solutions, such as car parking areas, entry, and exit, or pedestrian safety, which rely on crash barrier systems including bollards, swipe gates, drop arms, and guardrails.



For instance, in 2021, the Indian government has given a massive push to the infrastructure sector by allocating 217 projects worth Rs. 1.10 lakh crore (US$ 15.09 billion). Thus, the government’s investments in infrastructure development drive the crash barriers systems market.



Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the crash barrier systems market.Companies manufacturing crash barrier systems are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.



For instance, in April 2021, The Benevento, Imeva group, which is one of the European leaders in the design and production of road safety systems for the transportation industry and major infrastructure projects, has reached an important partnership agreement with OBEX, an Irish company operating in crash barriers. This partnership enhances both organization’s ability to deliver world-class products and services throughout global markets



In July 2021 a Perimeter protection group based in Finland is a leading supplier of barrier products for perimeter security and access control of vehicles and pedestrians acquired Avon Barrier for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, the perimeter protection group is aiming to extend its market in the crash barriers.



Avon barrier (Avon) was established in Bristol, based in the UK, operating in crash barriers is a global provider of vehicle barrier solutions, which designs and manufactures a range of physical security solutions that protect critical infrastructure and public places from vehicle-borne threats.



The countries covered in the Crash Barrier Systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





