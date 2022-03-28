New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248250/?utm_source=GNW

A, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV , Momentive Performance Materials Inc, Teijin Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, and Zoltek Companies Inc..



The global automotive plastics market is expected to grow from $33.37 billion in 2021 to $36.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $51.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.98%.



The automotive plastics market consists of sales of automotive plastic products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the plastic material that is used in making different vehicle parts. These plastic components mainly replace the various metal parts in automobiles as they provide similar properties such as stiffness, flame retardancy, and others.



The main types of automotive plastics are polypropylene (pp), polyurethane (pu), polyvinylchloride (pvc), polyamide (pa), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (abs), high density polyethylene (hdpe), polycarbonate (pc), and polybutylene terephthalate (pbt).The Polypropylene (PP) automotive plastics refer to a thermoplastic polymer that is tough, rigid, and crystalline in nature.



The various applications of automotive plastics are interior, exterior, and under bonnet, which are used in conventional/traditional vehicles, and electric vehicles.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive plastics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive plastics market.The increase in the use of plastic components in the automotive industry has boosted the advancements in the design of automobiles.



It also reduces the consumption of fuel in vehicles, as less weight requires less energy when the vehicle is accelerated.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales reached a record of 3 million in 2020, which is a rise of 40% from 2019.



It is estimated that there will be 10 million electric cars on the road by the next decade. Therefore, the increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive plastics market.



Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive plastics market.Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances the understanding of technology.



For instance, in 2021, Covestro AG launched new 3D printing material, recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET), which is used for 3D pellet printing using technology known as fused granulate fabrication (FGF), which helps in the manufacturing of large-sized parts. This technology has applications in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of interior parts.



In March 2021, Lear Corp., an automotive technology company, acquired M&N Plastics for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Lear Corp. increase its capabilities to design and produce complex electrical components in various automobiles. M&N Plastics is a specialist manufacturer of various engineered plastic components for the automotive industry.



The countries covered in the Automotive Plastics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248250/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________