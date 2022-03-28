XpresSpa Group Announces the Addition of Five New XpresSpa Locations in Istanbul

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPSA), a travel health and wellness company, today announced the start of construction on the first of five new locations slated for New Istanbul Airport (“IST”). The expansion is part of the Company's go-forward plan to extend its services and products across international lines.



Scott Milford, XpresSpa Group CEO, said, “We are excited to be able to further expand our international reach in one of the busiest airports in the world. With the pandemic fundamentally changing the way consumers travel in the world, our newest XpresSpa locations will provide a host of health and wellness services all designed to improve a traveler’s peace of mind and well-being.”

Milford added, “As referenced in our recent 2021 earnings release, the expansion of wellness services internationally aligns with one of our four strategic imperatives to grow our business globally. With the addition of New Istanbul Airport into our current portfolio, XpresSpa is now in all of the busiest and geographically strategic locations in the world, Dubai International, Atlanta’s Hartfield and now Istanbul. We are excited to share this announcement with our local partners in Turkey and look forward to more openings soon.”

Chief Executive Officer of IST’s operator iGA Istanbul Airport, Kadri Samsunlu commented, “When the pandemic halted flights, we looked for ways to improve our infrastructure and distinguish ourselves above the rest. Over the past two years, we have worked hard to ensure passengers could successfully resume traveling in a healthier and safer way. Our partnership with XpresSpa is another step forward in our commitment to the health and safety our travelers.”

XpresSpa currently operates five international locations, two in Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands. With this expansion, XpresSpa expects to open three new locations in Istanbul this summer and two more locations at the end of 2022.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of Covid-19 screening and testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The Company also recently acquired HyperPointe, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

