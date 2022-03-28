US Nuclear Launching Fundraising Campaign to Send More DroneRADs to Ukraine

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is launching a fundraising campaign through Fundly.com in order to send more DroneRAD radiation detection drones to Ukraine. With the conflict raging in Ukraine, there is significant concern over a nuclear disaster, either from use of nuclear weapons or as fallout from explosive damage to the local nuclear power plants or other facilities storing radioactive materials (disposal sites, hospitals, labs). US Nuclear has already announced its first DroneRAD going to Ukraine, but is seeking public help in order to raise funds to send more units.

Russian troops first took over Chernobyl nuclear facility, which had its necessary power supply disconnected on March 9 due to continued fighting and damage to the electrical lines. At least 20,000 spent fuel rods are stored in Chernobyl which need to be constantly cooled. Fortunately, the electrical lines were repaired, but it makes the danger posed by the fighting very clear. Loss of outside power and damage to cooling systems could cause dangerous overheating. Most recently, on Monday, March 21, 2022, Russian forces destroyed a laboratory which worked to improve the management of radioactive waste at Chernobyl, took over the adjacent town, and discontinued radiation safety data previously monitored by the IAEA international watchdog, thus hiding from the international community vital data and early warning, in case an out-of-control nuclear emergency were to develop. A Ukrainian state agency said that the lab contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy.” Furthermore, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was shelled on March 4 before being taken over, causing an explosion and a fire. A radioactive disposal site, the Kyiv Branch of SISP, was hit by a bomb or missile on February 27—any event of this type could release radioactive materials and highlights the nuclear danger in Ukraine as well as the need for remote radiation surveillance equipment.

US Nuclear’s DroneRAD can easily survey large areas looking for radioactive hotspots caused by nuclear weapons or materials, as well as measuring the air quality for any airborne radiation or nuclear fallout, such as by a bomb hitting a radiation storage site. The site of the world's worst nuclear disaster fell into Russian hands in the first week of Russia's invasion, triggering fears that safety standards inside the exclusion zone could be compromised.

