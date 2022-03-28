Isracann Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Natural Health Medicine Developer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company’s news release dated February 23, 2022, it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) dated March 24, 2022 with Praesidio Health Inc. (“Praesidio”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Praesidio (the “Praesidio Shares”) for aggregate consideration of C$4,000,000 in common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) of the Company (the “Transaction”). Upon closing of the Transaction (“Closing”), Praesidio will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.



Praesidio Health (https://www.praesidiohealth.com/) is an industry-leading, Canadian medical research company that develops and validates natural health medicine (“NHM”) using an evidence-based process. Pioneering NHMs and therapeutics, Praesidio Health is actively developing several product candidates for utility in a range of conditions, including post-viral exposure prophylaxis, urological, anxiety/stress, immune booster, and sleep aids. The company employs formulation combinations with and without cannabinoids and/or psilocybin, which opens the opportunity for product development in conjunction with future operations in Israel including direct access to European markets.

The Consideration Shares will be issued in seven tranches, with C$1,000,000 of the Consideration Shares being issued at Closing and C$500,000 of the Consideration Shares being issued every six months thereafter until the third anniversary of the date of Closing. The price of the Consideration Shares will be equal to the volume weighted average of actual trading prices (measured in hundredths of cents) of the common shares in the capital of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the ten consecutive business days prior to the applicable date of issuance. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a 48-month contractual escrow period, which will begin on date of Closing.

The Transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including, without limitation, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about April 4th, 2022.

About Isracann Biosciences Inc.

Isracann is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. Based in Israel’s agricultural sector, Isracann will leverage its development within the most experienced country in the world with respect to cannabis research. The Company has secured agreements within Israel for medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.

Forward-Looking Information

All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission, and the Ontario Securities Commission.

