Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate virtually in the Company Strategy and Capital Allocation panel discussion at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum on Tuesday, March 29 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer, is also scheduled to participate in the Ship Finance Landscape – the Shipowners Perspective panel on Monday, March 28 at 2:05 pm Eastern Time. Genco management will participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the event, which is organized in partnership with Citi, and in cooperation with Nasdaq & NYSE.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of March 28, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,635,000 dwt and an average age of 10.0 years.

