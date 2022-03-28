Save Foods to Exhibit its Food Waste Solutions at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin April 5-7, 2022

Fruit Logistica is the leading trade fair for the global market of fresh fruit and vegetables. Face-to-face meetings can be booked via the Save Foods website

Miami, FL, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the food supply chain.

Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e. The team is looking forward to meeting people from all over the world. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods' products can pre-book a meeting with the team here.

On the last FRUIT LOGISTICA event in 2020, more than 3,300 exhibitors from 91 countries presented their products, and around 73,000 vendors and trade visitors from 135 countries took part in the conference. Save Foods is looking forward to joining the global fresh fruit community in Berlin on April 5-7.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods' Israeli Subsidiary, noted: “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors. It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatments not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss, among other things, presenting at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin and the potential of its products. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

