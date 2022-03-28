Biofertilizers Market to Gain Prominent Sales Prospects Due to Rise in Demand for Organic Cereals, States TMR Study

Rise in focus of global farmers to improve the quality of soil is expected to help the biofertilizers market gain valuation of US$ 5.2 Bn by 2031



ALBANY, N.Y., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) expect the global biofertilizers market to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Biofertilizers are being increasingly used by farmers, owing to their ability to expand the nutrient-absorbing surface area outside the depletion zone of the root. Hence, increase in the product use is generating lucrative prospects in the global biofertilizers market. Moreover, rising efforts of manufacturers to spread awareness regarding the advantages of their products such as cost-effectiveness and ability to decrease toxicity levels in the environment is bolstering the biofertilizers market.

Due to increase in the use of chemical fertilizers, the quality of soil is being declining globally. Rise in understanding on the adverse effects of such chemically grown food on the human health has resulted into increasing efforts of government authorities to encourage farmers to use biofertilizers. For instance, several nations in which the agriculture sector works as key growth contributor in the economy are providing farmers different schemes, plans, and other advantages in order to promote the use of biofertilizers. Such initiatives are propelling the global biofertilizers market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=861

Biofertilizers Market: Key Findings

Biofertilizers are being adopted by many farmers from across the globe due to different advantages they offer. For instance, these fertilizers are gaining traction, owing to their ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen in root nodules of legume crops as well as in the soil. Surge in the use of these fertilizers due to their ability to boost the production of legumes, is resulting in increased sales growth of the global biofertilizers market.

Leading companies operating in the global biofertilizers market are investing time and money on product innovations. Furthermore, several enterprises are using the strategies of joint ventures, mergers, and collaborations in order to maintain prominent position in the market for biofertilizers.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=861

Biofertilizers Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in product use in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, cereals, grains, pulses, and oil seeds is bolstering the global biofertilizers market

Increase in demand for organic cereals across the globe is resulting in a surge in the use of biofertilizers, which, in turn, is fueling the sales prospects in the market

Rise in inclination among people toward consuming organic products and natural vegetables is favoring the demand for biofertilizers





Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=861

Biofertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

The biofertilizers market in North America is estimated to maintain its dominant position and register growth at a CAGR of over 11.8% during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to rise in use of biofertilizers in various applications such as cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oil seeds & pulses. Moreover, the U.S. is a leading country in the North America biofertilizers market.

China is likely to offer promising growth prospects, owing to a surge in use of biofertilizers by farmers in the country for cultivation of grains, cereals, vegetables, and fruits

Biofertilizers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

Agri Life

Rizobacters Argentina S.A.

Italpollina SpA

Symborg S.L.

T. Stanes & Company Limited

Bio Protan

Biomax

Camson Biotechnologies Limited

Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd.

Bodisen Biotech Inc.

Terra Max Inc

National Fertilizer Limited





Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=861

Biofertilizers Market Segmentation

Product

Nitrogen Fixing

Phosphate Mobilizing

Potassium Mobilizing





Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oil Seeds & Pulses

Others (including Nursery and Turf)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Reactive Emulsifier Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/reactive-emulsifier-market.html

Mineral Fertilizers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mineral-fertilizers-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biofertilizers-market.htm