Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2022

New York, March 28, 2022

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow from $13.03 billion in 2021 to $14.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.11%.



The autoclaved aerated concrete market consists of sales of autoclaved aerated concrete by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the substance that combines insulation and structural capabilities in one material for floors, walls, and roofs; it is also an eco-friendly green building material.Fly ash is the raw material used for the production of autoclaved aerated concrete, which is a residual product of thermal power plants.



The various advantages of AAC in the construction industry include a unique combination of low weight, rigidity of construction, cost-effectiveness, and durability.



The main types of autoclaved aerated concrete are block, lintel, panel, and other types that are formed by using cement, fly ash, limestone, aluminum powder, and water.The AAC blocks are widely utilized in the development of apartments and other forms of residential properties, industrial and commercial buildings, like hotels, offices, hospitals, and schools.



The various applications of autoclaved aerated concrete are construction material, roof insulation, roof sub bases, bridge sub-structures, concrete pipes, void filling, and others, which are used in residential, and non-residential places.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the autoclaved aerated concrete market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing construction of green buildings is expected to propel the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market.Green buildings are more energy-efficient and sustainable so that they have a lower carbon footprint and a minimal impact on the environment.



For instance, according to EnergyStar, a US-based government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, in 2020, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR, saving $1.6 billion, and more than 5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided. Therefore, the increasing green buildings construction is driving the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market.



Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the autoclaved aerated concrete market.Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances the understanding of technology.



For instance, in 2019, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology developed aerated concrete with fly ash, which is a waste from thermal power plants.The aerated concrete developed has a more uniform dispersion of air voids and high surface areas than those available in the market, which further helps them be lighter in weight.



The properties of the samples have been tested and validated as per Indian Standards IS:2185 (part-3 and part-4) and have been granted two patents.



In July 2019, Zhejiang Yuanzhu Housing Industrialization Co., Ltd., a China-based engineering construction company, acquired Aircrete Europe Holding B.V. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to provide Houlihan Lokey with cross-border (China-Europe) transaction capabilities and dedicated sector expertise within the building materials vertical. Aircrete Europe Holding B.V. is a Netherlands-based developer and manufacturer of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) machinery and technology for the production of AAC panels and blocks.



The countries covered in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





