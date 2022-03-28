Patriot Battery Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 30th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals, CSE: PMET, based in Vancouver focused on Battery Metals, today announced that Blair Way, President and Director will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 30th, 2022.



DATE: March 30th, 2022

TIME: 3:30 pm

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company controls more than a 50 km strike length of the highly prospective La Grande Greenstone Belt, host to the CV lithium pegmatite trend located in the James Bay Region of Québec.

The company has commenced the fully funded 2022 drill campaign which will be completed in two phases – winter/spring and summer/fall. The company intends to drill 15,000 to 20,000 m of NQ size coring utilizing two (2) drill rigs.

Fall 2021 drill intercept at the Corvette Property highlights include 155.1 m at 0.94% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 (CF21-002), and 58.1 m at 1.25% Li2O and 194 ppm Ta2O5 (CF21-003)



About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the Corvette Property, which includes the wholly owned Corvette, FCI East, FCI West, Deca-Goose, Felix, and Corvette East claim blocks, located in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-6 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 0.94% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 over 155.1 m (CF21-002), and 1.25% Li2O and 194 ppm Ta2O5 over 58.1 m at (CF21-003). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

CONTACTS:

Patriot Battery Metals

Blair Way

President and Director

+61419745935

Bway@patriotbatterymetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



