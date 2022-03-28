The corporate wellness market in US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during 2022-2027

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Corporate Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020371/?utm_source=GNW

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Growing Role of Wellness Champions

• Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness

• Use Of Technology to Improve Outcomes

• Extension Of Wellness Programs to Families

• Mental & Physical Health Awareness on social media



U.S. CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The health & risk assessment (HRA) program accounted for highest share in the market in 2021. However, demand for financial wellness programs is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising focus on savings investments in the US post COVID-19 pandemic.



Onsite model accounted for highest share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021. Larger companies are more likely to offer onsite services as they have access to more resources in terms of budgets, space, and personnel, unlike smaller companies that typically outsource them.



The media and technology industry accounted for over 18% share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during forecast period.



Segmentation by Program



• HRA

• Nutrition & Weight Management

• Smoking Cessation

• Fitness Services

• Alcohol & Drug Rehab

• Stress Management

• Health Education Services

• Financial Wellness

• Other Corporate Wellness Services



Segmentation by Revenue Model



• Recurring Revenue Model

• Seasonal Revenue Model



Segmentation by Delivery Model



• Onsite

• Offsite



Segmentation by Incentive Programs



• Participatory Programs

• Health-Contingent Programs



Segmentation by Type



• Services

• Technology



Segmentation by Industry



• Media and Technology

• Healthcare

• Financial Services

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



Segmentation by End-User



• Large Private Sector Businesses

• Medium Private Sector Businesses

• Public Sector Companies

• Small Private Sector Businesses

• Non-Profit Organizations



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The US corporate wellness market witnesses moderate to high competition as it is an extremely fragmented market. However, many of these players operate in specific niches, driving down the intensity of competition. However, vendors try to break price-based competition by relying upon value-added sales offerings that not only offer them a competitive advantage but potentially offer them better margins.



Key Vendors



• Compsych

• Wellness Corporate Solutions

• Virgin Pulse

• Provant Health Solutions



Other Prominent Vendors



• Active Wellness

• Aduro

• Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies

• American Specialty Health

• Aquila

• AYCO

• Bank of America Merill Lynch

• BaySport

• Beacon Health Options

• Best Money Moves

• Brightdime

• Brightside

• BSDI

• Castlight Health

• Ceridian

• Corporate Fitness Works

• DHS Group

• Edukate

• Elite Wellness

• Enrich

• Even

• EXOS

• Financial Fitness Group

• Financial Knowledge

• FlexWage

• HealthCheck360

• HealthFitness

• HealthTrax

• Holberg Financial

• Health Advocate

• Integrated Wellness Partners

• Karelia Health

• Kersh Health

• Kinema Fitness

• LearnLux

• LifeCents

• LifeDojo

• LifeStart

• Limeade

• LIVunLtd

• Marino Wellness

• Marathon Health

• Mercer

• NIFS

• Money Starts Here

• My Secure Advantage

• The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS)

• OptumHealth

• Orriant

• Payactiv

• Power Wellness

• Premise Health

• Privia Health

• Professional Fitness Management

• Prudential Financial

• Purchasing Power

• Ramsey Solutions

• Reach Fitness

• Sonic Boom Wellness

• Sprout

• StayWell

• Transamerica

• Vantage Circle

• Vitality Group

• Wellable

• Wellness Coaches USA

• Wellsource

• WellSteps

• Wisdom Works Group

• Woliba

• Workstride

• WTS International

• Origin

• BrightPlan

• Savology

• Sqwire

• FinFit

• Pro Financial Health

• FutureFuel.io

• Salary Finance

• SoFi

• GoPlan 101

• The Financial Gym

• PDHI

• Novant Health

• Sum180



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, the Southern region accounted for highest share of the US corporate wellness market with majority of demand coming from states including Texas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and others.



Segmentation by Region



• US

o South

o West

o Midwest

o Northeast



