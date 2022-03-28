RemSleep Holdings Inc. Provides a Shareholder Update

Tampa, FL, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, provides a corporate update to the company’s shareholders.

When submitting a 510k for a device such as the DeltaWave, there are a myriad of tests that need to be carried out to prove to the FDA that the device is safe and effective. The company has diligently carried out these tests through independent testing labs. There have been no issues aside from a negative result on a cytotoxicity test due to incorrect procedures performed by a third-party lab. This roadblock required the company to perform a retest. The company has failed the retest due to what is believed to be a faulty analysis by the testing company. The company believes they can narrow down the exact part of the device that is failing the test and quickly resolve this matter. They have committed to a new third party lab to redo the test and provide results within the next few weeks.

“From a new location, to staffing, to new distribution agreements, website updates, and working on our submission, we have been working around the clock on growing every aspect of our company. The failed test is not a result of management, we have run into a problem that we had not anticipated. While we like to keep our shareholders informed as much as possible and try to provide timelines as to when significant events will occur, a lot of those timelines are reliant on third parties working together cohesively to give us timely, accurate results which we can share,” said CEO Tom Wood.

In the meantime, the company forges ahead with its new distribution agreement for CPAP machines. The company hopes to dramatically increase the quantities of devices received and sold in the near future.

The devices are FDA approved and compare very favorably both technically and overall in regard to the quality and their functionality. Additionally, the manufacturer of these devices has not been affected by the current chip shortage that the global markets have been experiencing. About eighty percent of the CPAP machines will be sold primarily to durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, with the balance being sold direct to consumer. RemSleep will be selling the machines to durable medical equipment dealers at the low end of the price range shown on the company’s website, while a price point for direct-to-consumer sales has not yet been established. In the near future, these machines will be paired with the DeltaWave mask. The company has tested the machine’s compatibility with the DeltaWave mask and has found that the pairing works beautifully.

The new three-year lease for the 10,000 square foot property is officially the company’s first facility. The company decided to enter this lease because their projections that they will need a larger facility going forward. If the current CPAP shortage continues, the company is aware that they will probably need to rent a much larger shipping warehouse later this year.

The company is currently working with its securities attorney to gather information and complete an application to apply for OTCQB tier designation. The corporate website is currently under development to reflect a series of changes with updates continuing daily.

“We are optimistic about our strategies going forward, to bring in revenues to our company, as well as aiming to submit our 510k using the extension granted through the FDA,” said Tom Wood.

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea.

Forward-Looking Statements

