AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Recognized in the 2022 SIA New Products & Solutions Awards at ISC West

AVA 3.0 with STAN Wins in Its Category

Detroit, Michigan, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as an award winner at the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.

Robotic Assistance Devices was selected as the 2022 winner of the Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices and Peripherals – Wireless for its AVA 3.0 with STAN solution and honored March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor.

“Our entire experience at ISC West was nothing short of remarkable,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “And being named a winner of a SIA NPS Award for AVA 3.0 with STAN caps off an incredible show for us.”

“SIA applauds the 2022 SIA NPS Awards honorees, whose outstanding products, solutions and technologies represent the best and most cutting-edge security offerings on the market,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA congratulates Robotic Assistance Devices for standing out among the impressive field of entrants in this competitive flagship awards program.”

“It felt like this ISC West was the industry’s re-introduction to our AVA solution,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “AVA is the one autonomous response device of ours that specifically targets a security task that up until now had been performed by a guard. And showing STAN, AVA’s autonomous stanchion at the expo, convinced many clients that this is the cost saving solution they had been waiting for. As an example, the largest distributor of technology products is eager to have AVA 3.0 in place at their distribution centers,” Reinharz concluded.

The Company also noted that a leader in portable security systems has chosen to remarket AVA 3.0 under their own label and promote the solution through their sales channels.

AVA is a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates, doors, and other controlled points of entry. AVA takes full advantage of the RAD Software Suite providing an ideal solution for logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost.

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories. View the full list of SIA NPS award winners here.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

