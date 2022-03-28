New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Softener Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247894/?utm_source=GNW





The rising demand for water treatment in countries such as China, India, and Singapore is expected to propel the demand for water softeners during the forecast period. As we advance, factors like urbanization, pollution, industrialization, population growth, and demography are expected to shape the demand for water softeners in households.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the water softener market-



• Growing Consumer Awareness on Water Quality and Taste

• Effects of Hardwater on Plumbing and Appliances

• Increasing Disposable Income

• Growing Laundry Market

• Growing RO Market is Likely to Benefit Water Softeners



WATER SOFTENER MARKET SEGMENTS



The water softener market has been segmented by



• Product

• Grain Capacity

• Application

• Distribution

• Geography



WATER SOFTENER MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Salt-based segment accounted for majority share of the global water softeners market in 2021 and is expected to grow with an 8.30% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

• By application, residential segment dominated the global water softeners market with a revenue share of 40.12% in 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.12% by the end of 2027.



Segmentation by Product



• Salt-based

• Salt-free



Segmentation by Grain Capacity



• Up To 32,000 Grain

• 32,000-64,000 Grain

• 64,000 and Above



Segmentation by Application



• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• The North America dominates the overall water softeners market with a share of 38.24% in 2021 in terms of revenue. The growth of this market in North America is mainly supported by the robust demand generated by food & beverages, offices, residential flats, pharmaceutical, universities, and water treatment facilities.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Indonesia



• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key vendors in the water softener market are Culligan, Pentair, 3M, A.O. Smith, and GE Appliances.

• There has been an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the market. For instance, In 2021, A.O. Smith acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation, and in 2019, Culligan acquired AquaVenture Holdings.



Key Vendors



• Culligan

• Pentair

• 3M

• A.O. Smith

• GE Appliances



Other Prominent Vendors



• EcoWater Systems

• Ion Exchange

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Kinetico

• KENT RO Systems

• GHP Group

• SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

• NuvoH2O

• Veolia

• Suez

• Brita

• Filtersmart

• SoftPro Water Systems

• Atlas Filtri

• Water Filter Company

• AQUAPHOR

• Pure Aqua

• US Water Systems



