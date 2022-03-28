RJD Green Subsidiary Silex Holdings Announced a Regional Multi-family Project Awarded

TULSA, OK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silex Holdings, has been awarded a contract to provide cabinets and installation for a northwest Arkansas multi-family project with a total contract value of $259,000, completion scheduled in fourth quarter 2022.



Silex Holdings previously announced three additional institutional commercial contracts awarded. This cabinet contract is the first of multiple cabinet projects being bid by the commercial division.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, “Silex’s success in project awards within the commercial sector reflects our ongoing regional growth, and the continuing diversification of the SHI targeted business focus within homebuilding and commercial business. Through multiple markets in a five-state geographic base, Silex continues to create additional client relationships while broadening market options.”

About Us

RJD Green Inc. (Trading Symbol: RJDG) is a holding company focused in three divisions, which create high-growth enterprise opportunities while offering diversity of markets.

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division – services and technologies reflecting five-year growth

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division - green environmental services and technologies

Silex Holdings Division - specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and installation

Silex Holdings Division

Silex Interiors is a multi-location manufacturer, distributor and installation services company for kitchen and bath construction products to include natural stone countertops, cabinets, tile, and sinks & faucets. Market sectors include new home construction, retail, remodel, and commercial projects.

