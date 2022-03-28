New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247890/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing prevalence of infertility, rising number of fertility clinics offering fertility services, changing lifestyle of people leading to infertility, increasing acceptance of ART procedure are some of the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.



The U.S. assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.



GLOBAL U.S. ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Other factors such as increased number of ART device manufacturing companies, growing investments by private & public players, and increasing financial assistance programs are also contributing to the growth of overall assisted reproductive technology market. However, high cost of infertility treatment and risk associated with in vitro fertilization treatment are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Type



• Services

o Source

Frozen Non-Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor



o Age Group

Between 35 & 40 Years

Less Than 35 Years

Above 40 Years



o Technique

In Virto Fertilization (IVF)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others



• Devices

o Product

o Consumables

o Media

o Equipment



• End-user

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The Cooper Companies, Cook Medical and Vitrolife are the major players in the US assisted reproductive technology market. The market also has several regional players that are competing with the global players in terms of new product launch.



The key vendors in the market include the Cooper companies, Cook Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hamilton Throne, Merck KGaA, and Vitrolife. With the rising demand for infertility treatment in the US, the market share of these vendors is expected to grow in the coming years. However, the major players are facing stiff competition from emerging players.



Vendors are progressively focusing on introducing innovative devices to penetrate and utilize the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. The technological advancements and innovations in the field of ART is providing tremendous growth opportunity to the vendors.



Key Manufacturers Profile



• The Cooper Companies

• Cook Medical

• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

• Hamilton Thorne

• Merck Group

• Vitrolife



Other Prominent Manufacturers



• CARL ZEISS

• Esco Lifesciences

• INVO Bioscience

• Kitazato USA

• Nidacon

• Rocket Medical

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Thomas Medical



Prominent Art Service Providers



• The American Fertility California Corp.

• Angels Creation Reproductive Center (ACRC)

• Aspire Houston Fertility Institute

• Boston IVF

• CARE Fertility

• Carolinas Fertility Institute

• CCRM Fertility

• Center of Reproductive Medicine

• Conceptions Reproductive Associates

• Dallas-Fort Worth Fertility Associates

• Extend Fertility

• Fertility Center

• Fertility Center of San Antonio

• Infertility Texas

• Innovative Fertility Center

• Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)

• Kindbody

• Main Line Fertility & Reproductive Medicine

• Mayo Clinic

• New Hope Fertility Center

• Oma Fertility

• Overlake Reproductive Health

• Pacific Fertility Center

• Pacific Reproductive Center

• Reproductive Medicine Associates of Philadelphia

• ReproMed Fertility Center

• San Diego Fertility Center

• Santa Barbara Fertility Center

• Santa Monica Fertility

• Sher Institutes for Reproductive Medicine

• Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC)

• Tennessee Reproductive Medicine (TRM)

• Texas Center for Reproductive Health

• The Center for Fertility and Gynecology

• The Fertility Center of Las Vegas

• The Reproductive Medicine Group

• UCLA Fertility and Reproductive Health Center

• Western Fertility Institute

• Wisconsin Fertility



