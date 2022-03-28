Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value (CORRECTION)

Correction to the Net Asset Value announcement released on Friday 25 March 2022 (as at 24 March 2022) which contained the wrong heading of Transaction in Own Shares. All other content of the announcement was correct and is restated below.

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 24 March 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1062.3p

- including income, 1064.7p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1055.8p

- including income, 1058.2p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes