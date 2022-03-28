New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulin Pens Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247887/?utm_source=GNW

Other than high-income countries with full diabetes insurance coverage, several middle-income countries have started adopting it with advanced technologies. In some countries in Europe, for example, France, Spain, and Germany, doctors highly prescribe insulin pens under the health insurance coverage with a reasonable cutting cost, which makes it more cost-effective than insulin syringes.



The insulin pens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period



GLOBAL INSULIN PENS MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The traditional insulin pens dominated the market. However, smart insulin pens are expected to increase significantly in the forecast period across the globe.

• Hospitals & Clinics dominated the distribution channel segment because of the easy access to insulin pens in the hospital pharmacies and thus doctors are increasingly prescribing insulin pens in both high- and low-income countries.



Segmentation by Product



• Traditional

• Smart



Segmentation by Usage



• Disposable

• Reusable



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Standalone Pharmacies

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• Europe dominated the market due to high prevalence of diabetes in the region. APAC region is expected to grow at faster rate in the forecast period with the CAGR of 7.26% because of the increase in awareness and the target population.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy



• North America

• US

• Canada



• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina



• Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The leading vendors in the insulin pen industry are Lilly, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi. The market competition is solely based on quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price.



KEY VENDORS



• Lilly

• Medtronic

• Novo Nordisk

• Sanofi



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS



• BD

• Biocon

• Diamesco

• Emperra

• Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment

• HK Zion Industry

• Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device

• Owen Mumford

• Shanghai Umitai Medical Technology

• Sun Medical Products

• Suzhou Peng Ye Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

• Triones Technology (Guangzhou)

• Ypsomed



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global Insulin Pens market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Insulin Pens market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Insulin Pens market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

