It Works! Donates to Support Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine Relief

PALMETTO, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It Works!, an international award-winning company that specializes in health and wellness products, announced its partnership with Feed the Hungry to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

It Works! Global, through its subsidiaries in the United States, Australia, Canada and the European Union, will contribute nutritional products with a retail value of $22.1 million for distribution to people who are escaping from their war-torn homes. The contribution will include a range of nutritional products, including It Works! Superfood Smoothie+ and Super Greens, as well as tea and coffee.

"Giving back to those in need is the heartbeat of our team," said Mark B. Pentecost, It Works! Founder. "We're blessed to be in a position to provide these products to do our part in the much-needed humanitarian relief efforts."

Feed the Hungry is on the ground in Ukraine and bordering nations providing emergency relief and supplies.

"The situation is fluid and dynamic, changing daily," said Stefan Radelich, Director of Feed the Hungry. "These [product] shipments will resupply church distribution partners in the region so they can continue their life-saving work with Ukraine refugees in the months ahead."

It Works! Gives Back Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, also donated to relief efforts through Samaritan's Purse. Donations gathered through the Gives Back Foundation were funded with both corporate employee and Independent Distributor contributions. The donations will assist boots on the ground efforts, including the Emergency Field Hospital established by Samaritan's Purse in western Ukraine to care for those suffering.

"We believe that everyone has the special opportunity to be part of a movement to change the world—one dollar, one life, and one cause at a time," said Amanda Clark, Gives Back Foundation Director. "We're grateful that our team was able to partner with Samaritan's Purse to do our small part in making a difference for the victims of this war."

About It Works! Gives Back Foundation

Since 2014, the It Works! Gives Back Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, strives to make a lasting difference in communities locally and globally through financial, practical, and emotional support.

