Harbert Infrastructure Expands Investment Team, Adds Industry Veteran and Public Private Partnership Specialist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Infrastructure is pleased to announce that it has hired Michael Leonczyk as a Managing Director, Investments.



Mr. Leonczyk joins Harbert Infrastructure from Harrison Street where he served as Director and Head of P3 and Social Infrastructure. While at Harrison Street, Mr. Leonczyk was responsible, with senior leadership, for the launch of the firm's open-ended infrastructure fund. He led the firm's public-private partnership (“P3”) and social infrastructure investment efforts including management of strategy, origination, analysis, execution, and performance for the sector. Prior to joining Harrison Street, Mr. Leonczyk served as Chief Investment Officer at a U.S.-focused P3 development and investment firm. Mr. Leonczyk will be based in Charlotte, NC, where he will lead the opening and expansion of a new office location.

Claude Estes, Head of Investments at Harbert Infrastructure noted, “We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Harbert Infrastructure investment team as we continue to push into opportunities created by deferred maintenance, decarbonization, and the energy transition. Michael’s sector knowledge and relationships will be instrumental in growing our business. Michael will focus on new P3 and energy transition investments, along with growing the Charlotte office.”

Michael said, “I am excited to join Harbert Infrastructure at such a critical inflection point in addressing the North American infrastructure deferred maintenance gap and decarbonization efforts. Harbert Infrastructure’s decades long track record of successful investment in North American infrastructure assets, world class institutional investor base, and energy transition strategy combine to create a platform ideally situated to add value to the P3 infrastructure sector. I am excited to join a growing and talented team.”

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) is an alternative asset manager with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of February 28, 2022. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC visit, www.harbert.net.

