Star Finance Auto-Staking and Auto-Compounding Protocol

Delhi, India, March 28, 2022 -- The project aims to reward $STAR token holders with a sustainable, fixed, compound interest through its SFAP protocol.





The Star Finance Auto-Staking Protocol (SFAP) has compounding features that should make staking more efficient. Furthermore, it claims to offer the highest Fixed APY in the market at 412,000% for the first 12 months. $STAR holders may also enjoy these benefits:

The protocol stores 4% of all trading fees in the Star Finance Insurance Fund (SFIF). This growing amount ensures that the protocol always has funds for rewards. Also, it helps maintain price stability and reduce downside risk.

Users can buy and hold $STAR tokens to automatically receive rewards in their wallets. Moreover, they don’t have to actively stake new tokens all the time. Instead, they receive a compound interest yield automatically.

The Star Finance Protocol pays each $STAR holder every 15 minutes and 96 times per day. According to the Star Finance whitepaper, this is the “fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.”

Star Finance uses a burning mechanism, "The Star Fire," to automatically reduce the circulating supply. The Star Fire burns 2% of all $STAR market sales. This way, it prevents it from becoming unmanageable and getting out of hand in the long run.

SFAP uses a complex algorithm of factors to maintain its price and rebase rewards. The Star Finance Insurance Fund (SFIF) is part of this set of factors. Its role is to pay a consistent 0.02355% rebase rate to all $STAR token holders every 15 minutes.

About Star Finance

Star Finance is a DeFi project aiming to provide $STAR holders with more value and benefits. The SFAP protocol runs on the BNB Chain, where it establishes money markets in the form of asset pools. Moreover, these pools feature algorithmically derived interest rates, which depend on the supply and demand for the asset. Lastly, their value does not rely on negotiation terms like maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Star Finance will plug an oracle into 12 different blockchains to aggregate the data feeds in their pools and farms. Furthermore, the protocol will deploy a multi-chain bridge to facilitate a gas-efficient layer solution and enable efficient transit between chains. The development team claims that this feature will be the largest interconnected network in the industry. Above all, it should provide more yield opportunities than any other DeFi protocol.

For more information about Star Finance, please follow the links below:

