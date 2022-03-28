Delot Announces Upcoming Presale Whitelist on Unicrypt

Budapest, Hungary, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The event will start on April 6 and end four days later. Also, the project offers interested investors a chance to win a whitelist slot in the presale.





You can access the Unicrypt address for the $DELOT presale here. Also, you can find the $DELOT contract address here.

Delot has set a softcap of 200 BNB and a hard cap of 600 BNB for the event. Also, the presale price is 66,666 DELOT/ per BNB, while the listing price is 60,000 DELOT/ per BNB. However, participants can only spend a maximum of 2 BNB per account.

The total $DELOT supply is 100,000,000, but 60% of it represents raised liquidity under lock for one year. It's worth noting that the team developed DELOT on BNB Chain (Binance Smart Chain). The token distribution details are available here.

The DELOT presale will take place in two rounds:

Round 0 will start before 10:00 UTC on April 6, 2022. The entry conditions are to burn 2 UNCL or complete the whitelist steps below.

Round 1 will start at 10:00 UTC on April 6, 2022, under the FCFS rules (First Come First Served). The event will end on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 09:00 UTC.

Delot Presale Whitelist Conditions

According to the whitelist rules, Delot provides whitelist slots in the $DELOT presale to participants completing all of these steps:

Follow Delot on Twitter. Retweet a Delot Tweet. Join the Delot Group on Telegram. Reveal their Telegram name. Visit the Delot website. Reveal their BSC address.

Completing all these steps will enable participants to unlock the remaining two steps. If they complete this entire process successfully, participants have a chance of entering the presale whitelist. However, Delot specifies that it does not guarantee allocation for these slots.

Alternatively, participants can earn one of the 10 white slots with guaranteed allocation. For this prize, they must complete all the above steps and the ones below:

Join the event at any round in the Delot Beta version

Post to Delot’s Telegram group in this format: #whitelist YOUR_ADDRESS

The user’s address must match the address they used in the Beta version. Lastly, all participants must understand that FCFS rules apply in this selection as well.

About Delot

Delot describes itself as the “world’s first innovative decentralized lottery game for token holders.” They use Chainlink VRF system and Chainlink Keepers to ensure it is reliable, automatic and safe. It features the utility token $DELOT, which participants can use to get tickets in the platform’s lottery fame. The more tokens they hold, the more tickets they get. Subsequently, the more tickets they have, the more chances they have to win the grand prize.

Delot also offers staking and farming options to its users. The project’s team has obtained a successful KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure from Solidproof, an industry-leading auditor. $DELOT token is also audited by Solidproof.

For more information about Delot, please follow the links below:

| Website | Twitter | Telegram |Whitepaper| GitHub| Beta version

