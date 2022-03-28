Gunther Motor Company Invests $25,000 in HOPE South Florida to Aid in Their Efforts to Combat the Homeless Population in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunther Motor Company presented HOPE South Florida with a gift of $25,000 in support of their work with the homeless population. With this gift, HOPE will be able to continue their efforts to combat the homeless crisis that South Florida is faced with on a daily basis. While the homeless rate continues to rise in South Florida, this gift will enable HOPE to continue to offer individuals faced with this harsh reality a chance for independence through rapid rehousing, emergency shelter and employment assistance.

For over 50 years, Gunther Motor Company and the Gunther family have had a strong philanthropic presence in the South Florida community. Since its establishment in 1970, they have supported numerous organizations including 4KIDS, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Food for the Poor and many local hospitals. Gunther's involvement in the community is something the company prides itself on. "HOPE South Florida is an organization that we are proud to support. With our deep roots in the South Florida community, it is important for us to take care of our own, especially those veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us," said Joe Gunther IV, Vice President of Gunther Motor Company. Gunther goes on to say, "The HOPE organization is the boots on the ground that is working relentlessly on a crisis that is plaguing our community, and we as a long-standing business in South Florida, are happy to continue to support their efforts."

HOPE South Florida has been serving the South Florida community since 1995. Their services include shared meals, mobile showers, transportation and clothing, employment assistance, family support teams and a rapid re-housing program. "My sincere thanks to Gunther Motor Company for their amazing, generous support," said Dr. Ted Greer Jr., CEO of Hope South Florida. "Serving as Title Sponsor of our recent Gunther Motor Spring for Hope Gala, this year's event was the most successful in HOPE South Florida's history in terms of funds raised to help advance the mission of the ministry. There is no doubt that the Gunther family understands the long-term effects that COVID-19 has had on families and veterans experiencing homelessness in Broward County. We are truly blessed to have the continuing support of Gunther Motor Company. This support gives us the means to combat hunger, food insecurity and homelessness in Broward County," asserts Greer. With the donation made by Gunther Motor Company, many of these services will directly benefit.

About Gunther Motor Company

Gunther Motor Company is owned and operated by the Gunther Family and has been selling and servicing cars in South Florida since the 1970s. The company has Volkswagen, Volvo, Mazda, KIA, Mitsubishi, and used car dealerships located throughout South Florida and Daytona Beach. The dealership is now in their third generation of family members working for the organization.

About HOPE South Florida

Started as The Shepherd's Way ministry, HOPE South Florida is a faith-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides emergency shelter, housing assistance, and support services to thousands of homeless families, veterans and individuals. For many experiencing homelessness, HOPE South Florida is the lifeline that leads them from crisis to recovery. The idea is to work collectively to "Build Hope, Housing and Community" as part of a holistic approach to homelessness.

Contact

Gunther Motor Company

Taylor Gunther Healey

(954)464-4728

j.taylorgunther@gmail.com

