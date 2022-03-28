Webscale Releases Global Ecommerce Security Report 2022

Reveals Insights and Learnings from 2021

Flagship report captures how merchants fared security-wise during another blockbuster year in global commerce

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, has released its flagship 2022 Global Ecommerce Security Report , an in-depth annual analysis of the readiness, trends, technologies, investments, and business impact of security on the ecommerce industry over the last year.

The report is the outcome of one of the most comprehensive security-focused surveys conducted in the ecommerce industry, engaging 1890 ecommerce professionals, including merchants and digital agencies, to understand their state of security in 2021, what gaps they identified in their defense, and where they intend to focus and invest in 2022.

Key insights:

Cyberattacks continued to rise in 2021 despite a minor dip in sales compared to 2020. 82.5% of merchants surveyed experienced security-related incidents on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, compared to 78% in 2020. Most attack types saw notable increases over the year:

Phishing (71%)

Credit card fraud (68%)

Carding attack (63%)

Card scraping (54%)

Account takeover (45%)

Malicious bots (38%)

Ecommerce businesses continue to show growing interest in investing in security technologies. Some of the key areas of investments are:

Real user monitoring (RUM): 78% of merchants surveyed intend to invest in a solution that enables RUM

MFA (multi-factor authentication): 75% of ecommerce businesses plan to invest in fraud prevention technologies

CSP (content security policy) protection: 71% want to prevent cross-site scripting (XSS) and data injection attacks by deploying real-time CSP protection



“The pace of investment by ecommerce businesses into critical security solutions continues to be slow, especially when compared to the rapid increase in both the number and complexity of cyber threats,” said Sonal Puri, CEO, Webscale. “Yet with many merchants reporting an intent to invest in important technologies such as MFA and CSP in the coming year, we expect to see this gap narrow, and to see threats such as carding attacks and malicious bots, of which Webscale alone blocked 76M over the 2021 Cyber Week, have less of an impact.”

Download your free copy of the 2022 Global Ecommerce Security Report .

Webscale’s CloudEDGE Security platform delivers bullet-proof, 360-degree security, from the front end to the origin, and supports any ecommerce platform, including Adobe/Magento, Shopify, Shopware, BigCommerce, SAP Hybris and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Webscale CloudEDGE Security can be deployed in any cloud, and in any deployment environment, including headless/Jamstack sites, progressive web applications (PWA), and fully hosted ecommerce platforms.

To learn more about Webscale’s award-winning security platform, visit us here , or email secure@webscale.com .

