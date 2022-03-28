International Association of Women Celebrates Women’s History Month with Together We Rise Virtual Summit

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Association of Women (IAW), a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN), hosted a successful virtual summit on March 12, 2022 that attracted more than 2,000 participants and awarded $10,000 in grants.



In recognition of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, the “Together We Rise” virtual summit was geared towards inspiring, educating, supporting women, and empowering every attendee to achieve their greatest level of success. The event kicked off by keynote speakers Alexandria Butler, Founder of Sista Circle: Women in Tech and Sylvia Baffour, Emotional Intelligence Coach and author, setting the tone for building equity in the workplace and leading with emotional intelligence, followed by 10 workshops and 4 panel discussions on a range of topics covering the professional challenges that women face .

As part of this virtual event, the company hosted a live Business Pitch Competition and awarded Dr. Eboni Bell, founder of Dream Girl Subscription Box a year of Influencer membership and a $5,000 grant award. In addition, the 2nd annual Dr. Barbara Young Women’s Empowerment Grant provided five outstanding women with a year of Influencer membership and a $1,000 grant to be used towards continued professional development.

“Over the past two years, we’ve watched women lose their jobs, step away from careers to support their families, close their businesses, battle Covid, and completely break down,” said Megan Bozzuto, President of IAW. “As we’ve started to re-emerge, women are tearing down barriers and teaching companies how to better support them in the workforce, and we are showing up for one another in big ways to support each other personally and professionally. The collective energy we’ve seen at this summit showed me that our voices, leadership, empathy, and brilliance will help women continue to make forward progress.”

The shift from in-person to virtual events since the pandemics allowed IAW to expand its global reach and impact more women. “As the in-person limitations ease, we are looking forward to hosting our first in-person Inspirational Influencer Gala later this year,” Bozzuto said.

About the International Association of Women

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development, and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally and promote themselves and their businesses. To learn more about event sponsorship and partnering with IAW to showcase your talent acquisition brand and products, please visit: iawomen.com/partners

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in- person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate several other business units in the United States including the International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions, and RemoteMore USA, Inc., an online platform specialized in remote hiring of developers.

Through an online employee recruitment platform that leverages our affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled persons globally.

