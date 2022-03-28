Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Shares Resources for Preventing Scams against Seniors

HILLSIDE, Ill., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to help suburban Cook County residents protect themselves against the rising number of scams targeting the elderly, judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch is encouraging community members to become familiar with updated protection resources from both government and non-profit organizations.

“New phone and internet technology is being abused by scammers to target seniors in a variety of dangerous ways, and scams related to COVID are continuing.” said Raines-Welch. “It is absolutely vital for seniors to know about available resources which can protect them. Government agencies and senior organizations have worked hard to provide comprehensive information, and it is vital that we all educate our seniors and spread the word in our communities.

Raines-Welch asks that community members review the following resource links:

FBI

https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/elder-fraud

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

https://www.consumerfinance.gov/consumer-tools/educator-tools/resources-for-older-adults/protecting-against-fraud/

Illinois Attorney General’s Office

https://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/seniors/index.html



Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office

https://www.cookcountystatesattorney.org/resources/consumer-fraud

AARP (Numerous tools)

https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/

National Council on Aging

https://www.ncoa.org/article/top-10-financial-scams-targeting-seniors



Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. She has also handled matters related to the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Age Discrimination Employment Act, key federal laws of importance to seniors.



Raines-Welch conducts training programs to help organizations, businesses and governmental entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. She is a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board and a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support. If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected from the 4th subcircuit.

The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

Attachment