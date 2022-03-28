The Influence Agency Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary in Digital Marketing Excellence

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency , an award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in custom advertising solutions for brands around the globe is celebrating an impressive milestone of five years in business on April 1, 2022.



Founded in 2017, The Influence Agency was the brainchild of four marketing experts with a vision of bringing creative and compelling campaigns to life. Today, their expertise spans countless industries including health and wellness, entertainment, hospitality, medical aesthetics, cannabis and not-for-profit. They’ve also executed some of the biggest digital marketing campaigns with notable brands such as Jamieson Vitamins, Universal Music Canada, Crave, Rakuten, Staples, Hello Fresh and Napoleon.

Among the agency’s most outstanding activations is the first NIL campaign in history with Six Star Pro Nutrition , a successful partnership with Pride Toronto , and a “Best in Branded Image Content” award-winning campaign with Jamieson Vitamins . Next on the horizon is focusing on expanding into the global market with campaigns and brand partnerships in Mexico, Australia and Europe.

“It’s hard to believe that five years ago we started from scratch launching a new brand, in a relatively new area of marketing, and have grown to over 40 people working with some of our favourite brands,” stated Tom Yawney, Partner and VP of Business and Communications at The Influence Agency. “While the team and company have definitely grown over the years, we have remained true to our vision of being one thriving company that elevates our clients and enriches our people — and we’re just getting started.”

What began in a modest 500 sq. ft. office in downtown Toronto has now expanded to a 5,000 sq. ft. office in Toronto’s west end, and that team of four has now evolved into a tight-knit squad of 42. Since 2020, a time when most organizations were downsizing due to the pandemic, The Influence Agency grew by 162%.

In 2022, The Influence Agency is expanding its service offerings with TikTok social and ads management, branded GIFs and face filters, and Pinterest advertising. The second-annual The Influence Awards , an accolade that celebrates influencers across North America is set to run in Fall 2022, as well as its third-annual publication The Yearbook , an industry thought-leadership piece reflecting on the past year’s marketing trends and predicting those for 2023 will be released at the end of the year. The company’s podcast, The Influence Podcast , saw guest speakers Rick Campanelli, Kelly Linehan, and Amber Mac in its first season, and will be making its return in early spring.

About The Influence Agency

