Throne Biotechnologies Wins '5 Best BioTech Companies To Watch' Award From The Silicon Review

PARAMUS, N.J., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throne Biotechnologies (Throne), one of the global-leading biotech companies aiming to find a cure for type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune diseases, announced that Throne is one of the awardees of the "5 Best BioTech Companies To Watch" by The Silicon Review.

"We are honored to receive this award that recognizes Throne as a potential game-changer in the biomedical field," said Founder and CEO Dr. Yong Zhao. "Throne is aiming to offer the Practical Cure for type 1 diabetes, alopecia areata, and other autoimmune diseases through its patented technology, Stem Cell Educator therapy — a one-time, dialysis-like treatment that fundamentally 're-educates' the defective patient's immune system back to health."

Recently, Throne launched the equity crowdfunding campaign to raise capital from the public. Those interested in facilitating the clinical transition of Stem Cell Educator therapy can visit the Throne's equity crowdfunding campaign page to learn more and invest at: https://www.startengine.com/throne-biotechnologies

ABOUT THRONE BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Throne Biotechnologies (Throne) is a clinical-stage therapeutic company with a globally-leading curative patented stem cell technology that can, for some patients, fundamentally reverse type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases. Throne has a fully-equipped GMP facility and research lab in Paramus, New Jersey. Throne has been granted five patents and three trademarks, and owns three FDA-approved phase two INDs. Over the last 10 years, international multicenter clinical trials in the United States, China, and Spain have strongly demonstrated the clinical safety and efficacy of Stem Cell Educator therapy. Clinical studies and basic research revealed the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying Stem Cell Educator therapy with over 30 peer-reviewed publications. To commercialize Stem Cell Educator therapy, Throne has built up a strong team with renowned scientists, immunologists, endocrinologists, diabetologists, dermatologists, experts in cellular therapy, and entrepreneurs from big pharmaceutical/biotech companies and famous universities. It is highly expected that Educator therapy will achieve the expedited FDA approval for commercialization under the designation of Regenerative Medicine Advance Therapy (RMAT), due to an unmet medical need for the T1D and alopecia patients.

