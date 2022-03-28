Community Savings Credit Union wins 2022 Business of Good Award for Workplace Wellness

Vancouver, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



(Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations) BC Business recently announced Community Savings Credit Union as the winner of its Business of Good: Workplace Wellness award for their efforts in supporting the mental wellbeing of employees, through the development of a comprehensive employee wellness package.

The Community Savings wellness program provides a wide array of virtual and in person initiatives for everyone at the organization to access. The program was designed with a focus on supporting employees with their mental wellbeing through content such as, ‘The Balance Series’ that was curated in collaboration with registered clinical counselor, which focused on exploring a number of topics including; time management to reduce stress, containment and compartmentalization and understanding stress and burnout. They also hosted resilience training with Personal Leadership coach and culture expert, Lorne Rubis.

As a way to increase access to mental wellbeing content and keep employees aware of the in person events; Community Savings created the Community Savings University , a communication and learning platform for employees, designed to address the organization's developmental needs and wellness goals.

“Winning the Workplace Wellness award means a lot to me and the team at Community Savings. We don’t only want to create a connected workforce, we also want to create a happy one. We are extremely proud of the wellness program we have developed and the steps we have taken to protect and support our employees’ mental health,” shared Kirsten I'Anson, VP of People and Culture at Community Savings who led the development of the wellness program.

Community Savings provides a number of other wellness benefits including resilience training, a comprehensive health package that includes up to $2,000 a year in counseling or therapy, as well as unlimited registered massage therapy. The credit union also provides weekly movement and mindfulness sessions, yoga and high-intensity interval training classes.

“I am so glad that the work we have been doing to support our employees’ mental well being has been recognized and I hope others look to us for inspiration. At Community Savings Credit Union, we live by our labour values and actively champion and support workers’ rights. It is our philosophy that protecting and supporting our employees’ mental wellbeing is equally as important as supporting the team’s physical wellbeing and safety,” shared Mike Schilling, CEO of Community Savings.

“We do not look to follow a path already trodden, we look to carve our own way taking a pioneering approach to our team's wellness,” continued Mike.

To find out more about the 2022 Business of Good Awards: Workplace Wellness award visit here.

About Community Savings

Community Savings Credit Union is BC’s largest fully unionized credit union and is dedicated to being the credit union of choice within the working community. At Community Savings Credit Union, we are known for providing exceptional service to each member and our passion lies in empowering our members to achieve their financial goals. Being member owned and operated, Community Savings invests into our communities by supporting local charities and non-profit organizations to help create stronger and more vibrant communities. To learn more, visit comsavings.com