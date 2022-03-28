VanillaSoft Presents Give-A-Con 2022

Plano, Texas, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading donor engagement technology company, is pleased to present Give-A-Con 2022, a free one-day virtual conference that will give fundraisers a behind the scenes look at the best practices of some of the top higher ed fundraising organizations from across North America.

Taking place on Wednesday, March 30 from 11:00am to 4:00pm ET, this event will feature workshops and panel discussions led by fundraising experts from top institutions including Carnegie Mellon University, Princeton University, University of Oklahoma, and University of Minnesota. Attendees will gain insights into what makes these top institutions so successful in recruiting student fundraisers, running their annual giving campaigns, developing lifelong donor relationships with alumni, and much more.

Highlights of some of the sessions include:

Utilizing the Phone to Strengthen Multichannel Marketing Campaigns, featuring Liz Herbers and Phillip James from University of Cincinnati Foundation

Setting Up Student Fundraisers for Success, featuring Madison McCall from Princeton University

From the Ground Up - Donor Foundation to Donor Evolution, featuring Mary McDonald from Middle Georgia State University

“We know the past two years have been incredibly challenging for fundraisers,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “VanillaSoft is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with some of the top higher ed fundraising institutions and individuals, so we wanted to bring these experts together to share their knowledge and best practices with the wider higher ed fundraising community. This is going to be a fantastic event and one not to be missed!”

For more information and to register, visit https://give-a-con.vanillasoft.com/.

