Fertility Test Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Fertility test industry is growing at a healthy rate during the forecast period.



Over the past few years, the fertility test industry has been growing at a healthy rate on account of rising awareness regarding fertility testing, increasing maternal age of women in developed and developing regions, rapidly increasing infertility population across the globe, and awareness among the adult population.



According to Arizton’s market research report the fertility test market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2022–2027.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Ovulation test kit segment dominate the market with high market share. Smart Phone based sperm analysis is an emerging trend in the global fertility test market. Use of AI in sprem analysis will boost the market growth



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online sales channels, retail pharmacies, and hospitals pharmacies. In 2021, the online sales channel segment witnessed the highest market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than7% during the forecast period



Market Segmentation by Products



• Ovulation Test Kits

• Fertility Monitors

• Sperm Test Kit



Market Segmentation by Gender



• Male

• Female



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Online Sale Channels

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies



Market Segmentation by End-Users



• Homecare

• Speciality and Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Around 11% of North American women and 9% of men experience the fertility problem. Moreover, in the United States, 9% of men and 10% of women between the age group 15-44 years suffer from infertility problems which positively influence the market growth with driving demand for the fertility test.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina



• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The fertility test kit manufacturers are trying to achieve a high market share with different revenue generation strategies. Some of the sperm test kit manufacturing companies include swim count, advacare, DNA Diagnostics Centre, Hamilton Thorne, Home Health, Give Legacy.These companies deliver high-quality sperm test kits in domestic and international markets, and will achieve a higher share in the upcoming time in the fertility test market.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• AB Analitica

• Ava AG

• Advacare Pharma

• Babystart Ltd.

• Biozhena

• Cyclotest

• DNA Diagnostics Center

• Give Legacy Inc

• Exseed Health

• Lady Technologies

• Fertility Focus limited

• Femometer

• Fairhaven Health

• Geratherm Medical

• Hilin Life Products Inc

• iXensor

• LetsGetChecked

• Medical Electronic System

• Modern Fertility

• OOVA

• Piramal Pharma

• Premom

• Raiing Medical

• Samplytics Technologies

• SwimCount

• Swiss Precision Diagnostics

• Teco Diagnostics

• Yesmom

• Valley Electronics AG



