New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Growth Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247882/?utm_source=GNW





The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022–2027.



GLOBAL BONE GROWTH PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of 51.12%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein with 39.15% in 2021.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating in the market whereas, specialty orthopedic & spine centers is growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.



Market Segmentation by Product Type



• Bone Growth Stimulator Device

• Bone Morphogenic Protein

• Platelet Rich Plasma



Market Segmentation by Application



• Spinal Fusion Surgeries

• Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

• Delayed Union and Non-Union Bone Fracture

• Others



Market Segmentation by Application



• Hospitals and Clinic

• Specialty Orthopaedic and Spine Center

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• Bioventus

• DJO

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic

• Orthofix Medical

• Stryker

• Zimmer Biomet



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS



• BTT Health

• Elizur

• Fintek Bio-Electric

• Isto Biologics

• ITO

• Kinex Medical Company

• Ossatec Benelux

• Osteotec

• Paragon 28

• Royal Biologics

• Stimulate Health

• Smith+Nephew

• SpineVision

• VQ OrthoCare



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 41.45% in the global bone growth products market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina



• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global Bone Growth Products market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Bone Growth Products market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Bone Growth Products market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247882/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________