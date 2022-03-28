New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150808/?utm_source=GNW

hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during 2022-2027



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Impact Of Covid-19

• Deployment Of 5G & Hyperscale Data Centers

• Rising Investments in the Hyperscale Data Center Market

• Cloud Connectivity Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

• IOT & Big Data Driving the Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers



U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Storage adoption in data centers will be dominated by all-flash and hybrid storage arrays. Innovative UPS battery technologies are positively impacting U.S. hyperscale data centers & services. Vendors are innovating with UPS battery technology. This includes the emergence of lithium-ion, nickel-zinc, and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries in data centers.



Segmentation by Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Infrastructure



Segmentation by IT infrastructure



• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers

• Condensers & Dry Coolers

• Evaporative Coolers & Economizers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Technique



• Air-Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM/BMS



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Two major drivers that will intensify the competition among vendors will be the drop in prices of switch ports and the disintegration of hardware and software in network infrastructure offerings.



In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.



New Entrants

• Quantum Loophole

• Yondr



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Western U.S. region is a mature and developed data center market in the U.S. The region offers benefits such as good connectivity and proximity to I.T. hubs, making it a good investment for data center operators. In California, digital companies, including cloud providers and other I.T. and technology firms, took up the maximum occupancy, at around 90% of the industry.



Segmentation by Geography



• Western U.S.

• South-Eastern U.S.

• South-Western US

• Mid-Western US

• North-eastern US

