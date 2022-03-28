APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers as well as hyperscale operators.

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150807/?utm_source=GNW





The APAC data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2022–2027.



GROWTH ENABLERS



• Power Outages in APAC Data Centers

• Increase in Data Center Investments

• Growth in Rack Power Density

• Adoption of Modular Power Solutions



COVID-19 IMPACT



In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and adoption of advanced technologies like big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.



APAC DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION

UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA are widely adopted in APAC. Over the forecast period, however, <500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR in the region, owing to edge data centers, and rack and row level adoption by hyperscale operators.

In 2021, China contributed to over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. Within power infrastructure, UPS systems witnessed the highest investment share, followed by generators.



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• PDUs

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by UPS Systems



• Less than or equal to 500kVA

• 500?1,000kVA

• Greater than 1,000 kVA



Market Segmentation by Generator Systems



• 0- less than 1.5 MW

• 1.5–3 MW

• Greater than or equal to 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Tier Standards



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. Therefore, vendors are making efforts to overcome the challenges. As the APAC data center market is one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe, it is witnessing intense competition owing to the heightened interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions.



Prominent Vendors



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors



• AEG Power Solutions

• Anord Mardix

• Advanced Energy

• ATEN International

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• BACHMANN Group

• Borri Group

• Canovate Group

• Centiel

• Chatsworth Products

• Cyber Power Systems

• Delta Electronics

• EAE designs

• HITEC Power Protection

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• KOHLER (SDMO)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Socomec

• Elcom International

• Enconnex

• EverExceed Industrial

• Exide Technologies

• Fuji Electric

• Generac Power Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• HITEC Power Protection

• HITZINGER

• INNIO

• Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

• KOHLER

• Kokam (SOLAREDGE)

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Powertek

• Pramac (PR Industrial)

• Riello Elettronica Group

• Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

• Saft (TOTAL)

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• VYCON

• ZincFive



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including countries such as Indonesia and Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.

Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions like US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Southeast Asia Countries

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Hong Kong

o New Zealand

o Taiwan

o Rest of APAC Countries



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the APAC Data Center Power market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the APAC Data Center Power market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Data Center Power market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

