Stroke Management Market Predicted to Plunge $67.77 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global stroke management market generated $31.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $67.77 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in healthcare awareness, surge in number of tobacco users, rise in incidence of diabetes, and growth in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global stroke management market. Furthermore, technological developments in stroke detection and treatment assist the market growth. However, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of diagnosis & treatment impede the market growth. On the contrary, continued R&D in the field of stroke management is likely to provide significant opportunities for market expansion.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/661

Impact of COVID-19 on Stroke Management Market-

During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, there was a decrease in the number of stroke patients’ hospitalizations due to apprehensions about infection during social distancing.

During the global shutdown, manufacturing plants for devices were shut down. The prolonged lockdown resulted in supply chain disruption and ban on import-export trade activities affected the global stroke management market negatively.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Stroke Management Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/661?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global stroke management market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the diagnostics segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market, and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of therapeutics segments.

Based on application, the ischemic stroke segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, and is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the hemorrhagic stroke segment.

The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is anticipated to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA segments.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/661

The global stroke management market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such asB Braun Melsungen AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Electric Company, Medtronic Plc, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/stroke-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.