Fujifilm Invests $28 Million to Add a New Facility in Delaware for Inkjet Pigment Dispersions

New Castle, Del., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc., a leading, global inkjet ink technology partner to equipment manufacturers, integrators and ink formulators, today announced that its parent company Fujifilm will invest $28 million to add a new facility in New Castle, Delaware for the production of aqueous inkjet dispersions. The investment will double Fujifilm’s production capacity of pigment dispersions in the U.S. to meet the fast-growing demand for inkjet printing globally.

Construction of the new facility, which adds 11,000 sq. ft. of new operational space to the Delaware site, began this month and is expected to be operational by summer 2023.

Last year, Fujifilm announced the construction of its first dispersion manufacturing facility in the U.S., which is on schedule to be commissioned by spring 2022. This will expand the Company’s existing Europe-based production to the U.S. Today’s announcement brings Fujifilm’s total investment to over $47 million in new production capacity of pigment dispersions at the Delaware site. To support the increase in manufacturing output across the site, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. is adding 30 positions in quality, engineering, production, and administrative roles by the end of 2023 to support operations across both facilities.

Fujifilm’s high purity reactive dispersant (RxD) pigment dispersion products are important to the development of aqueous inkjet inks for a variety of fast-growing inkjet markets, including packaging, textile and commercial printing. They use a proprietary cross-linking technology to lock each pigment particle in a secure polymer cage, resulting in a highly stable dispersion that enables the design of ink formulations that can meet demanding performance requirements. Fujifilm supplies aqueous inks to digital printer Original Equipment Manufacturers and RxD pigment dispersions to ink formulators.

“We believe that developments in aqueous ink technology will contribute to the transformation of new markets for inkjet,” said Ian Wilkinson, president and chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. “With this investment, we are further strengthening our position as a major manufacturer of both aqueous ink and core pigment dispersion technologies. Our mission is to ensure that we can support our growing North America and global customer base, to accelerate their success in inkjet.”

“Further expanding our manufacturing capacity for pigment dispersions at our Delaware site will enable us to supply aqueous dispersions and inks to our Americas customers more efficiently,” said Melissa Toledo, general manager, Delaware, FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. “In addition to expanding operations, we look forward to growing our team here with 30 new positions to support our RxD manufacturing with roles in production, engineering and administrative support.”

For further information, visit FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group: www.fujifilmprecisionink.com.

About Fujifilm:

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Inc. is one of several manufacturing companies operating under common management, marketed as FUJIFILM Ink Solutions, an experienced inkjet ink technology partner to equipment manufacturers, integrators and ink formulators. The U.S. plant is specialized in aqueous inkjet ink manufacturing and aqueous inkjet ink toll manufacturing/contract manufacturing. It is one of the world’s largest aqueous inkjet manufacturing facilities.

For more information, visit www.fujifilmprecisionink.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Attachment