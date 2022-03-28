New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Membrane and Filtration Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248274/?utm_source=GNW

It includes highlights of the following reports published in 2021 and early 2022 -

- MST036E Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment.

- MST051D Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse.

- AVM043J Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets.

- MST044F Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets.



Reason for Studying Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment

- The reasons behind considering “Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment” in this review paper are -

- To understand various types of filtration technologies used for municipal water treatment.

- To analyze the future trends of current technologies and to highlight the new technologies that have yet to be launched in the market.



Reason for Studying Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse

- The reasons behind considering “Water Recycling and Reuse Technologies” in this review paper are -

- To summarize existing wastewater recycling and reuse technologies and to highlight the upcoming technologies that are under the development phase now.

- To present an overview of the developers of these technologies and highlight their stake in and contribution to the industry.



Reason for Studying Nonwoven Filter Media

- The reasons behind considering “Nonwoven Filter Media” in this review paper are -

- To understand the existing nonwoven filter media, their types and their usage in different applications.

- To understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

- To analyze the pricing of different types of nonwoven filter media present in the market.



Reason for Studying Ultrafiltration Membranes

- The reasons behind considering “Ultrafiltration Membranes” in this review paper are -

- To understand various technologies used in ultrafiltration membranes.

- To analyze the future trends of ultrafiltration membranes.

- To provide an in-depth analysis and comparison of various types of membranes and specifications of ultrafiltration membranes.



Report Highlights:

- The global market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to reach $20.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

- The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

- The global market for nonwoven filter media is estimated to grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to reach $7.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Summary:

