Artelo Expands Collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate Cellular Biology of Fatty Acid Binding Protein (FABP) Inhibition In Cancer

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, announced that the Company has entered into a second collaboration with Richard K. Porter, Ph.D., of the School of Biochemistry & Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland.



Professor Porter’s focus will be on investigating the molecular basis of fatty acid binding protein (FABP) inhibition in cancer and the potential of the ART26.12 platform for the treatment of various tumors. Artelo believes the Trinity College research initiative will refine and expand the Company’s understanding of the role of certain FABP inhibitors and could conceivably translate into multiple compounds tailored to specific cancers from Artelo’s library of compounds.

“The potential role and implications of FABP inhibition in different forms of cancer is emerging as a very exciting and promising advancement in cancer research,” said Professor Porter. “This collaboration with Artelo will further elucidate the specific mechanisms by which targeted FABP inhibition may prevent tumor growth and halt its spreading.”

FABP plays an important role in lipid signaling and is believed to be an attractive target for cancer drug development. “Large amounts of human biomarker and animal model data support FABP as an oncology target. We believe the evidence to date suggests inhibition of FABP may be relevant in a number of different cancers with high unmet need. We are pleased to be working on a second research project with Professor Porter, who has more than 30 years experience in metabolism and bioenergetics,” said Andrew Yates, Ph.D., Artelo Biosciences’ Chief Science Officer. “The research is expected to have multiple data readouts over the next twelve months.”

About ART26.12

ART26.12 is Artelo’s platform of inhibitors to Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABP). FABP is an intracellular protein that chaperones lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids, and is intended for treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Artelo’s near-term goal is to progress its lead compound into clinical development and assess its activity in models of cancer and pain. While advancing the lead asset, additional compound(s) may be identified and selected for advancement in regulatory-enabling studies.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven pharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, Artelo applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio .

