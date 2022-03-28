The Global Production Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 2.31 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Production Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248241/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the production testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising global oil and gas consumption, increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities, and rising investments in the upstream oil and gas sector.

The production testing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The production testing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E and P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the production testing market growth during the next few years. Also, new oil and gas exploration policies and technological advances in mobile offshore drilling units (MODUS) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on production testing market covers the following areas:

• Production testing market sizing

• Production testing market forecast

• Production testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading production testing market vendors that include Baker Hughes Co., Expro Group Holdings N V, Fesco LTD., Grant Production Testing Services Ltd, GREENE S ENERGY GROUP, Halliburton Co., Hamdon Energy Solutions Ltd., PROFLO Production Testing Ltd., Roska DBO Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Skyline Well Testing Inc., TC Mobile vessels LTD, testwells Ltd., TETRA Technologies Inc., Weatherford International Plc, WELLMAX, and Wespro Production Testing Ltd. Also, the production testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

