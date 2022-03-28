Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 28 March 2022 at 16:45 EET

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act (Allianz SE)

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Allianz SE on 28 March 2022. According to the announcement, the total number of Talenom shares owned by Allianz Vie S.A. decreased below 5% of Talenom Plc’s total number of shares as a result of share transactions concluded on 24 March 2022.

Total position of Allianz Vie S.A. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.97% 4.97% 44,240,886 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% 5.02%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000153580 2,200,000 4.97% SUBTOTAL 2,200,000 4.97%

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

