New to The Street TV Announces the Broadcasting of 4 Corporate Interviews on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces its Fox Business Network broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow night, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 323rd TV show, airing tonight, Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:30 PM PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - Zebec's (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) interviews with Mr. Sam Thapaliya, Founder, and Mr. Simon Babakhain, Head of Growth.

2). Cryptocurrency - FINXFLO's (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) interview, James Gillingham, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency - EQIF i 's (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) interview, Ms. Ioana Frincu, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

4). Cryptocurrency - Stater's (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) interview, Mr. Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO.

Episode #323

Airing tonight, Monday, March 28, 2022, Mr. Sam Thapaliya, Founder, and Mr. Simon Babakhain, Head of Growth at Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) , appear on New to The Street with their live Nasdaq Marketplace interviews with TV Anchor Jane King. Zebec is a start-up cryptocurrency company, creating efficient money transfer protocols on the Solana blockchain . As a community-controlled ecosystem, its members can determine the effectiveness and efficiencies of different money transfers. Sam explains how the idea developed based on the inefficiencies associated with legacy payroll payouts. $ZBC can offer a payroll solution in real-time versus the regular bi-monthly or monthly payrolls, typically for payments to workers. Simon explains that this unique real-time solution can provide businesses and other enterprises a competitive advantage to attract and retain must-needed employees. The Company recently raised $7M in its token sale. The future is looking bright for $ZBC as an innovator in payrolls solutions and other financial payment solution platforms, increasing the efficiencies associated with the economic term "Time Value of Money."

Tonight, Monday, March 28, 2022, New to The Street TV show welcomes Mr. James Gillingham, CEO at FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) , who talks with Anchor Jane King about his crypto exchange. FINXFLO is the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator that uses different crypto exchanges with the best price executions. FINXFLO has 18 other crypto exchanges integrated into their platform. James tells viewers that FINXFLO now has 300 new trading assets, new trade station features with better execution prices, and ZERO trading fees. With a global network of liquidity providers, FINXFLO is confident cryptocurrency traders will benefit even more from ZERO Trading Fees, some of the deepest in-market liquidity, and highly competitive, best available prices. In past geopolitical issues, fiat currencies were the flight to safety; James sees changing perceptions from the Ukraine-Russian War. Crypto and GOLD appear to be the new flight to safety. President Biden's Executive Order is a positive for the industry, giving current and future crypto users confidence and increasing acceptances. James reveals the upcoming launch of its FINXFLO debit card pinned to the $FXF token. The debit card is an everyday use card for its holder. Each transaction debits the cardholder's $FXF position held and automatically gives rewards based on uses. James tells viewers that management is working on getting the $FXF token traded on a Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange. As crypto activities become more accepted worldwide, FINXFLO will surely benefit. FINXFLO's proprietary algorithm distributes customer orders across multiple crypto exchanges to retrieve optimal buy and sell prices with minimal slippage. Get started trading, download the FINXFLO mobile app, available on iOS and Google Android.

Ms. Ioana Frincu, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at EQI F i (CRYPTO: EQX)($EQX) , talks with New to The Street TV's Anchor Jane King on tonight's show, Monday, March 28, 2022. Ioana explains EQIFi's digital platform and how the ecosystem merges traditional banking with a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) alternative. As the Company's CTO, Ioana talks about the process and progress in developing the mobile EQIFi app, which allows users ease of transfers between cryptocurrency and fiat money, with no fees, keeps track of savings and investments and transfers both in crypto/fiat transactions. The app's inspiration came from Ioana's frustration when moving cryptocurrency and fiat money transactions through multiple platforms, including numerous fee structures. The app is fantastic, and she recommends it to everyone, both small and large individual crypto holders and businesses. The app launch is coming out in early April 2022, before the Company's participation at the cryptocurrency trade show in Miami, Florida. Ioana expects to have more blockchain integrations on its platform in the future. She told viewers to expect the EQIFi debit card to become available in the near term for account holders to make purchases using their crypto or fiat account balances.

Tonight, March 28, 2022, New to The Street TV show interviews Mr. Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO and Co-Founder, Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) , who talks with TV Host Jane King about current business ongoings. Bogdan explains the Company's open-source, peer-to-peer (P2P) NFT loan base platform. Anyone with an NFT holding can use the platform to develop a smart contract to facilitate a structured loan, using an NFT asset as collateral, effectuating a loan between lenders and borrowers on predetermined crypto positions. Once the loan is paid-in-full and contract terms met, the wallet releases the NFT holding back to the borrower. Bogdan reminds viewers that the NFT collateral is lost if a smart contract default occurs. As a P2P crypto lending platform, the $STR ecosystem allows borrowers and lenders to interact with lower loan cost spreads, higher liquidity than legacy lending methods and provides both sides of the loan a unique user experience. STR token and Stater's loan/borrowing NFT platform act as an escrow agent between lenders and borrowers.

===================================================================

New to The Street's 324th show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:30 PM PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forged's (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) interview, Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd's (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) interviews, Mr. Jacob Camilleri, CEO, and Mr. Elias Ad, Director of Education and Community Lead.

3). Cryptocurrency – Dafi Protocol's (CRYPTO: DAFI) ($DAFI) interview, Mr. Zain Rana, CEO / Founder.

4). Technology Hardware / Cryptocurrency – SpiderDAO's (CRYPTO: SPDR) ($SPDR) interview, Mr. Nathan Varty, CEO.

Episode #324

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, New to The Street TV's Anchor Ana Berry talks with Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) . As a blockchain NFT and gaming platform powered by the Company's $PYR token, James provides an update on Vulcan Forged's company ongoings. With recent geopolitical events and worldwide downtrend economics, he sees a slowing in users on the metaverse platform. Even though demand slowed, he expects growth to continue in the long-term as the metaverse gaming adoption gains momentum. Vulcan Forged's VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse gaming platform, allows users to leave real-life issues behind and enjoy a completely different VR (Virtual Reality) gaming experience. These players/users can buy/sell land, swords, and other assets within this metaverse game. James sees VR hardware providers gaining demand and expects more crypto gaming metaverse growth, especially with VulcanVerse . On the show, James provided a new terminology, "GameiFi," which is a new word for the Pay-to-Earn ecosystems - Metaverse VR NFT gaming platforms, replacing the typical legacy Pay-to-Play gaming platforms in the marketplace.

New to The Street TV's Anchor Ana Berry, tomorrow night, March 29, 2022, welcomes Mr. Jacob Camilleri, CEO, and Mr. Elias Ad, Director of Education and Community Lead at Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar") to the show. Jacob talks about the release of the educational platform and its wallet, which is a must for both new and experienced crypto traders. He explains that the main objective at Sonar is to provide a user experience that gives all necessary information about different tokens, NFTs, and coins. Sonar brings a vast number of educational resources and financial tools as one application. Elias talks about the need for a single source of educational information about the numerous mechanics and terminologies used in the crypto world. Accessing relevant information as a one-stop source platform regarding blockchain reports, transactions, trade data, analytics, Defi access tools, and other essential matrices is necessary to help individuals become confident about the cryptocurrency industry. He invited anyone to join the Sonar YouTube Blockchain channel for blockchain educational teachings. The Company has other social platforms, Telegram , Discord , Twitter, and quality information on its website, https://www.sonarplatform.io/ . Anyone can download Sonar's Beta platform to get acquainted with the ecosystem's community and education tools.

Tomorrow night, March 29, 2022, Mr. Zain Rana, Founder/CEO at Dafi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“Dafi”), talks with New to The Street TV's Anchor Jane King. Zain explains the Company's growth in the W3 crypto marketplace as a leader in the cryptocurrency staking protocols. Dafi' 's Super Staking dToken rewards ecosystems, a unique way to increase user participation rewards while reducing decentralized inflations, typical with standard crypto reward blockchain programs. "Super Staking" converts volatility in the market demand into reward quantity. No longer will users have to be diluted through significant inflation rates, which devalue the protocol associated with rewards on Defi, NFTs, and gaming platforms. With recent partnerships with Polygon , Chainlink , and others, Dafi is a powerful staking solution that creates intelligent reward programs, evolving the currently used staking reward protocols offered in the crypto market. Zain continues to see upward growth throughout 2022 and beyond as adoption continues in $DAFI's "Internet of Stacking." Viewers can become part of a "DAFINAUT" community ecosystem , dToken Super Staking.

SpiderDAO's (CRYPTO: SPDR) ($SPDR) CEO, Mr. Nathan Varty, talks with TV Anchor Jane King tomorrow night, March 29, 2022, on the New to The Street TV Show. SpiderDAO is the industry's first hardware-enabled DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) that bundles multi-layered hardware and software tools. Nathan explains how SpiderDAO became an entity from his other business experiences in the crypto mining sector. In 2015, he developed the first of its kind VPN (Virtual Private Network) as a "Plug and Play" solution, integrated with military-grade encryption privacy features used in the crypto industries. The SpiderMiner product is available for many end-users and those consciences about environmental impacts associated with other energy-intensive crypto mining hardware/software platforms. SpiderMiner offers miners a lower power consumption footprint that can mine multiple cryptos. Since energy costs are muted compared to other high utility intensives products, end-users can earn high mining returns due to lower energy input costs. Viewers can learn more about mining crypto, earning tokens, and protecting the environment at https://miner.spidervpn.org/.

About Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) :



Zebec (CRYPTO: ZBC) ($ZBC) is a revolutionary DeFi technology that empowers real-time, frictionless, and continuous streams of payments. The automatic money streams made possible through Zebec allow businesses, employees, and consumers to completely reimagine how they pay, invest, and buy products or services. The protocol remains programmable and open to apps wanting to establish ongoing connections with user balances, payments, investments, and trading. As of today, 246 projects are on the platform - https://zebec.io/ .

About FINXFLO (CRYPTO:FXF) ($FXF):

FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one KYC account, our users can now utilize liquidity from CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

About EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) :

EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) builds a global DeFi (Decentralized Finance) gateway for you, delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. EQIFi is on a mission to become the gateway for everyone to the DeFi industry. EQIFi works to democratize financial products previously available to only the privileged few through blockchain technology. EQIFi's infrastructure optimizes itself for real-time digital interactions. It is at the forefront, embracing today's ever-demanding culture of instant access for the evolution of digital banking and finance technologies - https://www.eqifi.com/ .

About Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) :

Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) is building an open-source lending platform for NFT assets that helps users unlock and leverage the value of their NFTs without losing ownership. The Company's mission is to enable lending to every NFT that holds value by offering a frictionless experience and multi-chain interoperability. Stater NFT holders can unlock discounts when lending or borrowing receive community airdrops and other perks within the ecosystem. Staking STR Token gets a 5% discount from the interest rate and 5% from the loan amount. Holders can create a borrowing package and receive a loan in $STR and offer loans in $STR to borrowers that have this option enabled. The platform is currently available on Ethereum, Mainnet, and Polygon with more integrations in the pipeline - https://stater.co/ .

About Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through incubation programs and crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forged as a one-stop-shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers its utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forged gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) :

Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar") is a dynamic, all-in-one crypto tracking platform aiming to simplify and accelerate online investments. The platform's analytical ecosystem provides a safe place for users to research, manage, and decide on their current and future crypto investments by providing complete transparency and traceability. It features a central platform of analytics tools, a web3 wallet, and educational content - https://www.sonarplatform.io/ .

About Dafi Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) (“DAFI”):

Daft Protocol (CRYPTO: DAFI ($DAFI) ("Dafi") created the first transition from simple token rewards to demand-tied rewards, which incentivize users with better liquidity and staking. Dafi creates limitless applications with reduced inflation by replacing simple token rewards with dTokens. As the network grows in demand, dTokens distributed to users can increase in quantity. Essentially, Dafi converts demand volatility into user rewards. Super Staking, the first mainnet product of Dafi, launched in 2021. Super Staking is Staking 2.0, and it involves staking for a dToken as a reward; visualize the token as a fragment of a network. Staking is created from the token and then distributed as a reward. The cool thing is that they can split & multiply if they sense demand in the network has risen. Similarly, they can reduce & make themselves scarce if the network falls in value. Dafi is instrumental in creating intelligent reward models for blockchain-built games and DeFi protocols - https://www.dafiprotocol.io/ & https://stake.dafiprotocol.io/ .

About SpiderDAO (CRYPTO:SPDR) ($SPDR):

SpiderDAO's (CRYPTO:SPDR) ($SPDR) provides a decentralized router-based VPN service for its users by using a dual-governance model which brings together hardware and software tools with on-chain elements. The team aims to build a new set of standards for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) to counteract the unfair distribution of voting power. By combining hardware safeguards and leveraging the Polkadot consensus mechanism, SpiderDAO establishes a whale-resistant mechanism while creating a highly scalable, interoperable, and stable governance system https://www.spiderdao.io/ ; Telegram - https://t.me/SpiderDAO ; Twitter- https://twitter.com/spiderdao ; Medium - https://spiderdao.medium.com/ , SpiderDAO Token - https://claim.spiderdao.io/#/ & SpiderMiner - https://miner.spidervpn.org/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

"New to The Street" Business Development office.

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8dc9a81-81f4-4cfd-bc5e-501dac29b2a3